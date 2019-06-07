Democratic presidential candidate and former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper to discuss his plan to expand access to contraception at a National Press Club Headliners event June 13

According to state health officials, the Colorado Family Planning Initiative helped to reduce the rate of teen pregnancies by 50 percent and reduced the rate of abortions by nearly 60 percent during Gov. Hickenlooper's tenure.

Passed with bi-partisan support and designed in part to function with private donations, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment estimates the Colorado Family Planning Initiative has saved the state approximately $70 million in public assistance costs.

