Democratic Presidential Candidate Jason Palmer Defeats Biden in American Samoa

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Democratic Presidential Candidate Jason Palmer handed President Joe Biden his first primary defeat on Tuesday, winning American Samoa's Democratic caucus, 56 to 44 percent. Palmer released the below statement following his win, which allotted him three of the six delegates awarded in the caucus:

"Thank you to the people of American Samoa who supported my campaign and showed the mainland that there are other options for the Democratic presidential nomination," Palmer said. "Tonight's win is the result of a true grassroots operation. My team and I spent extensive time on the ground and remotely interacting with the community to listen to their concerns and the issues that matter to them. Americans have made clear they do not want a 2020 rematch and are desperately searching for stronger, younger alternatives. The Super Tuesday win in American Samoa demonstrates that an alternative is possible."

Palmer also thanked his campaign manager, Mario Arias, 30, the youngest Hispanic-American to serve in that leadership role for a Presidential campaign. He also expressed his gratitude to Miracle Sene, who led the campaign's grassroots effort in American Samoa.

Before his win in American Samoa, Palmer had recently gained national prominence by qualifying for the presidential ballot in sixteen U.S. states and territories, as well as being covered by major national outlets like POLITICO , BBC , AP News , MarketWatch , and Tavis Smiley on KBLA Talk Radio.

Palmer has been strongly advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza since November and believes the U.S. should withhold additional military aid to Israel until a ceasefire is in effect. If Palmer had been President, the United States would not have vetoed the recent U.N. resolutions calling for a ceasefire.

Palmer also distances himself from the Biden Administration's immigration policies. He believes the administration needs to be fighting harder for a path to citizenship for Dreamers and simultaneously implementing policies that prevent undocumented border-crossers from remaining in the United States for up to three years on parole. He advocates for a surge in border judges to adjudicate asylum claims more quickly.

Palmer recently became the first candidate to release a talking AI-powered version of himself, a groundbreaking initiative to provide voters with an immersive, interactive experience that transcends traditional campaign engagement. With two decades of experience as a technology leader solving real-world problems, Palmer is leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to connect with voters on a deeper level and demonstrate his qualifications to modernize the American government.

Palmer has a comprehensive website that clearly explains his distinct positions on twenty-five issues that are important to Americans, including housing affordability, unions, and improving our education-to-workforce system at www.PalmerForPresident.us

About Jason Palmer

Jason Palmer is a Democratic Presidential candidate, entrepreneur, turnaround leader, and impact investor with strong expertise in technology and education. Before his Presidential run, he served in executive and leadership positions at Microsoft, Kaplan Education, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and leading impact investor New Markets Venture Partners. Palmer earned his BA from University of Virginia and an MBA from Harvard Business School. His platform focuses on people-first conscious capitalism, modernizing our federal government, and reigniting the faith of young people and independents who have lost confidence in America's institutions. He is a proud resident of Baltimore, Maryland, and a devoted father. Learn more at https://palmerforpresident.us .

