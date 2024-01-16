Democratic Presidential Candidate Jason Palmer to Debate Other Candidates in New York City at Free & Equal Elections' Democratic Debate on January 18, 2024

American impact investor, entrepreneur, and turnaround CEO Jason Palmer to reveal his vision for a revitalized America with high-quality jobs and why we don't need to choose between capitalism and socialism.

BALTIMORE, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Democratic presidential candidate Jason Palmer (www.palmerforpresident.us) announced today that he will be participating in Free & Equal Elections' Democratic candidate debate on Thursday, January 18th in New York City from 8-10pm EST.

The debate offers a unique platform for Democratic candidates to present their visions and policies heading into the election season. Moderated by The New York Post's Lydia Moynihan, Christina Tobin, and Kwame Jackson and organized by the Free and Equal Elections Foundation, the debate will take place in Chelsea Television Studios. Event details are below:

Date: January 18, 2024
Time: 8:00 - 10:00 PM EST
Location: Chelsea Television Studios, New York
Broadcast: Available on Rumble, Crowdpac

Impact investor, entrepreneur, and turnaround CEO Jason Palmer, 52 years old, announced his Democratic presidential candidate run in late 2023 to turn the country around because he could no longer sit on the sidelines and witness our nation's leaders leave Americans out from the great economic opportunities ahead of them.

"Amid all the polarization and panic, I offer myself as the experienced and level-headed voice that understands how the changes happening all around us can and should benefit all Americans," says Jason Palmer.

"It's time to ensure that the candidate being sworn in next January knows how the engines of our economy work firsthand, from having a proven track record of upskilling people to creating quality new-collar jobs paying six figures a year," says Palmer.

Palmer ran major divisions of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Kaplan Education, and Microsoft.

"According to recent polls, fewer than one in every four Americans believe our country is headed in the wrong direction," says Palmer. "Indeed, some feel that our whole world is spiraling out of control."

"It's time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans—entrepreneurs, builders, problem-solvers, and people who understand innovation."

"Technology, including AI, biotechnology, nanotechnology, and clean energy, is the way forward for high quality jobs and a better economy," asserts Palmer. "In almost every sector of American life from healthcare to education and beyond, we have to get smart fast."

"I can't wait to listen to and debate the other candidates and present my vision for our great nation this Thursday," exudes Palmer.

Other confirmed candidates at the Democratic debate on January 18th include Gabriel Cornejo, Frank Lozada, and Stephen Lyons. Debate invitations have also been sent to President Joe Biden, Dean Phillips, Cenk Uygur, and Marianne Williamson. Follow www.freeandequal.org to see the updated list of candidates participating.

About Jason Palmer

American impact investor, entrepreneur, and turnaround CEO Jason Palmer announced his Democratic presidential bid in late 2023. Before his run, Palmer ran major divisions of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Kaplan Education, and Microsoft. He has also served as a trusted member of the Board of Directors for more than a dozen successful businesses, several of which have been acquired by publicly traded companies. Palmer is qualified on seven state ballots including New Hampshire, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Vermont, and North Dakota. He holds a B.A. from the University of Virginia (1994) and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School (1999). Palmer is a proud resident of Baltimore, Maryland, and a devoted father.

