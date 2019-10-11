Democratic Republic of Congo Adopts Green Nano Road Building Technology

ADELAIDE, South Australia, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week in the Province of MAI-NDOMBE, Australian Nanotech, a subsidiary of Canadian road technology company NTI Nanotech Corp., signed a $1.6 billion contract to construct 3,200 kilometres of roads using their proprietary green nanotechnology.

The emerging technology has been deployed around the world in several countries for the past ten years and has proven to be cost effective, environmentally beneficial and a better quality than typical alternatives.

Official Contract Signing

The Province Mai-Ndombe will be one of the first regions of Sub-Saharan Africa to use this disruptive technology. "We are very excited to proceed with AusNanotech. Not only have they brought to us a product that is environmentally superior, they exceed required standards and for a better price," said His Excellency Mr. Paul Mputu Boleilanga, the Province's Governor, adding "Additionally the company has shown a tenacity to our country and a dedication to conduct business that benefits the citizens of my Province and the DRC, which is refreshing."

AusNanotech COO, Matthew Lee indicated that the new technology is very appropriate for a sub-Saharan climate. "Our technology is certainly not new, but it is unique because of its properties including water impermeability, it is very appropriate for sub-Saharan Africa and areas that struggle with climate catastrophes. We look forward to working in the DRC."

AusNanotech is in discussions with several African countries regarding the appropriateness of a solution that offers environmental advantages, cost savings and performance characteristics that are advantageous.

For more information visit www.ausnanotech.com.

Media Contact:

Mark Jennings-Bates

+1 250.859.4893

226124@email4pr.com

SOURCE AusNanotech