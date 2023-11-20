Democratize Motion Tracking with AXIS

Refract Technologies brings successfully-crowdfunded wireless positional tracking technology to gamers, developers and content creators

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2021, AXIS, the world's first wireless plug-and-play full-body tracking (FBT) system combining professional motion capture technology with patent-pending inside-out positional tracking, is available for commercial sale. AXIS makes studio-grade motion tracking accessible to more users and is designed for use in three different configurations - Standard, VR, and Creator - offering gamers, developers, and content creators accurate real-time tracking that is low-latency, easy to use, and versatile.

Axis motion tracker in action (PRNewsfoto/AXIS)
AXIS brings a feature-rich FBT system with no compromises that is now better than ever with the release of the Milestone Update, bringing a whole suite of enhancements to the experience.

Made for Real-Time Use

AXIS achieves less than 15 milliseconds of latency for real-time tracking, making it ideal for VR gaming or content creation.

Flexible Setup

Unlike the majority of motion tracking systems, AXIS has fully detachable nodes that can be used interchangeably. AXIS is designed with modularity in mind and allows for configurable node setups. The addition of the Milestone Update also empowers users to wear as little as 4 nodes with their VR headsets or fully enhance their FBT experience with up to 17 nodes.

No Base Stations; Wireless Freedom

With no need for external cameras or base stations for position tracking, users can enjoy the wireless convenience of AXIS with games and applications that offer full-body support. On top of absolute positioning, the untethered nodes also have a 150ft indoor range and a 500ft outdoor range, giving users more freedom.

Easy to Learn, Easy to Use

Designed with user experience in mind, AXIS is a plug-and-play system that seamlessly integrates with SteamVR, OpenVR, OpenXR, Unity and Unreal Engine for maximum convenience. The Milestone Update also brings compatibility with Linux, with more operating systems to follow soon. Physically, AXIS is also one of the lightest full-body motion tracking systems available at just 35 grams per tracker while maintaining water and dust resistance.

Limited quantities of the standard 9-node set are available at US$749, with Pro sets also available at US$1299. AXIS is also celebrating the Milestone Update by bringing 10% off to the first 100 customers who apply the code "MILESTONE10OFF" at checkout on https://AXISXR.gg.

For more information, please visit https://AXISXR.gg.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2281925/AXIS.jpg

SOURCE AXIS

