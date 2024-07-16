Democratizing CLM: IntelAgree Introduces Generative AI to Salesforce Integration

TAMPA, Fla., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelAgree, a leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, is thrilled to announce the addition of generative AI functionality to its existing Salesforce integration. The feature, called Saige Assist: Contract Advice, makes contracting smoother and more accessible by giving users immediate answers to contract questions right within their trusted Salesforce environment.

Available to IntelAgree users with AI-enabled subscriptions, Saige Assist: Contract Advice significantly boosts productivity and efficiency. Where traditional legal team inquiries might take 48-72 hours due to staffing or prioritization limitations, this new feature delivers contract advice in seconds, enabling faster decision-making.

"Many of our clients draft and manage contracts through Salesforce. With this new feature, they won't need to leave Salesforce to get the answers they need," said Michael Schacter, Director of Product Management at IntelAgree. "They can ask questions right within the platform, making it an all-in-one solution for contract management."

Key benefits of this new update include:

Instant Answers : Users can ask specific contract-related questions like "What are my termination options?" or "When does this contract expire?" and receive instant, conversational responses.

: Users can ask specific contract-related questions like "What are my termination options?" or "When does this contract expire?" and receive instant, conversational responses. Seamless Integration: Users can access Saige Assist: Contract Advice directly from the Salesforce Contract Details page, eliminating the need to navigate between different systems. Conversation history is also synchronized with IntelAgree, ensuring a consistent experience across both platforms.

Users can access Saige Assist: Contract Advice directly from the Salesforce Contract Details page, eliminating the need to navigate between different systems. Conversation history is also synchronized with IntelAgree, ensuring a consistent experience across both platforms. Enhanced Self-Service: Users can independently find answers to common contract queries, reducing dependency on legal teams and speeding up the contracting process.

"At IntelAgree, we aim to make contracting a team sport. A major part of this is meeting non-legal users where they work and how they prefer to work," said Kyle Myers, EVP of Product and Engineering at IntelAgree. "With this new Salesforce integration update, we're not just making contract management easier – we're democratizing it, making AI-powered contract insights available to anyone using Salesforce."

IntelAgree sets itself apart with a user-first approach to contract management, catering to the evolving needs of modern businesses beyond just legal departments. Looking ahead, the company plans to expand Saige Assist's functionality to its other native integrations. With the launch of Saige Assist: Contract Advice, IntelAgree has also added an attributes tab to its Salesforce integration, giving users quick access to key attribute values like arbitration, payment terms, publicity restrictions, etc. In a future release, users will also be able to complete smart forms within Salesforce, further minimizing the hassle of switching platforms.

About IntelAgree:

IntelAgree is an AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform that helps enterprise teams do impactful work, not busy work. The platform uses machine learning to identify, extract, and analyze text in agreements, making contract analytics more accessible. IntelAgree also uses intelligent automation to optimize every part of the contracting process, so teams can create, negotiate, sign, manage, and analyze contracts faster. IntelAgree is trusted by leading companies, ranging from major league sports teams to Fortune 500 companies, to automate the most painful, costly parts of the contracting process. For more information about IntelAgree, visit intelagree.com.

