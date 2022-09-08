Democratizing Competitive Math for the Next Generation: Silicon Valley Math Tournament Awards Up to $60,000 in Scholarships Starting Fall 2022

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2015, Random Math has organized the Silicon Valley Math Tournament (SVMT), an annual scholarship-based competition designed for elementary and middle school students in grades 1-8 across the U.S. The tournament, held online from May 13 to May 20 in 2022, has awarded up to $60,000 in scholarships and cash prizes to the top 20 performers of each grade and the best-performing school.

SVMT was established on the mission to expand access and awareness of mathematical opportunities to students with merit but without means. Co-founder of Random Math, Manish Mishra, realized that despite the hundreds of mathematical competitions offered to students around the nation, very few offer scholarships to students in need. According to a 2017 study conducted by the Institute of Competition Sciences, only 14% of the 36 nationwide mathematics-focused competitions for high school students researched offered significant cash awards.

"SVMT helps make competitive mathematics more accessible, especially to underrepresented groups of students," Mishra said. "Our ultimate goal is to fully democratize competitive mathematics, and SVMT is a pioneer in that path."

Random Math has one of the highest result densities for competitive math in the nation. In 2022, 23 Random Math students competed in the USA(J)MO , a highly selective competition that allows students to compete for the IMO. Additionally, 86% — or 108 out of the 125 AMC 10/12 participants at Random Math — qualified for the AIME, an exam that determines qualifiers for the USA(J)MO.

Through SVMT, Random Math aims to identify students with high potential, but without the means to support it. Such students are then supported through scholarships and awards - top ranking students with a family income below $75,000 can receive scholarships up to 100% of tuition at Random Math. To ensure there is no entry barrier to SVMT, these students also receive free registration. Random Math plans to host SVMT multiple times a year to provide high potential students more opportunities for earning scholarships.

"We support our students not only through scholarship-based math tournaments like the SVMT but also by offering other financial opportunities for them," Mishra said. "Random Math's top students — AIME, USA(J)MO, and MOP qualifiers — become our next generation of paid coaches and teaching assistants with significant earning potential. Our democratized teaching system allows us to better support outstanding students with limited means."

Funds raised from the competition support Random Math students, including gifted kids in need. Random Math has also set aside $100,000 to match donations made to help pay tuition and books for students who can apply for need-based financial aid.

"With the increasing competitiveness of mathematics in the recent decade, it's difficult to achieve recognition in math tournaments without the right resources, which are often expensive books and tuition fees," Mishra said. "At Random Math, we train talented students with limited means for free and provide the opportunities they deserve to succeed."

About Random Math

Random Math is a competitive math program focused on building math skills for students by using an integrated learning approach – encouraging not only student excellence, but a lifelong passion for math and STEM. Learn more at: www.randommath.com .

