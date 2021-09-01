Democratizing Document Management With DocuClass Lite

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMA Software, an innovative developer of information management solutions, has announced the release of DocuClass Lite - a disruptive, 100% cloud-based platform solution that finally enables organizations of all types to adopt world-class document management technology without complex configurations, at a low cost, with no long-term commitments, and with a risk-free 30-day trial period.

DocuClass Lite - Document Management Software (Saas)

According to Nelson Cano, CEO of CIMA Software, developer of DocuClass Lite: "Organizations across the globe live in an increasingly decentralized ecosystem that is continuously changing. Companies are being faced with an exponentially growing volume of documents and data, in all types of formats and stemming from multiple sources. This contributes to the development of an information chaos scenario, a scenario that generates inefficiencies, high operational costs and places the organization's own business continuity plans at risk.

"To address this problem, organizations have traditionally been paying for cloud or on-premise document management systems that require extensive evaluations and high investments in software licenses and consulting services. Due to the high costs and evaluation risks involved, coupled with the numerous steps necessary for system setup and configuration processing, many of these 'paperless' initiatives never come to fruition. That's where CIMA Software's newest solution comes into play. Our software recognizes the duress that these factors can put on the user experience and provides a risk-averse solution for organizations looking to transform digitally."

DocuClass Lite represents a paradigm shift, a new way for organizations and departments of any size to start taking their first steps towards a fully "paperless" environment, without delays or risks, at a low cost and at their own pace.

DocuClass Lite's key benefits:

Month-to-month payment options with no long-term attachments

Provides the resources necessary to achieve a true paperless environment

Reduces the organization's carbon footprint

Promotes business continuity

Robust information security

Increased productivity

Better decision-making

User-friendly 30-day guided trial

The DocuClass Lite basic package is priced at $67.00 per month, and the advanced version, DocuClass Lite Plus, is priced at $109. For more information on both the basic and advanced packages, you can visit www.docuclasslite.com or send us an email at [email protected].

About CIMA Software

CIMA Software is an information management development company focused on helping organizations implement their digital transformation strategies, automate their business processes and manage their information efficiently from anywhere in the world. With offices in the US and Latin America and more than 15 years of experience in over 20 countries, CIMA Software is well-positioned to lead the information management market worldwide for years to come.

