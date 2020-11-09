Demoflow Remote Sales Platform Secures $1.6 Million In Seed Round

DENVER, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demoflow, the leading collaborative remote selling platform, today announced its Seed Capital raise of $1.6 million. The seed funding was led by FirstMile Ventures with other major participants including Slack Fund, RTP Seed, Next Frontier Capital and Heroic Ventures.

Demoflow's collaborative remote selling platform increases sales close rates and reduces sales cycles by providing a new sales workspace to help companies qualify, discover, demo, close and onboard new customers. Deep and automated integrations with complementary platforms such as Zoom, Salesforce and Slack help define the future of work for remote sales teams.

"Demoflow offers a customizable and scalable live selling platform that cuts down on prep time and closes more deals faster, something even more essential in these unprecedented times," said Larson Stair, Co-founder and CEO of Demoflow. "The new financial and strategic partnerships in this Seed Capital round will enable us to continue to build on the unique features of the collaborative sales workspace we are providing sales teams to support their ability to meet and beat sales goals."

Every team that touches the sales funnel can benefit from Demoflow — from business development to sales to customer success to the executive leadership team — by leveraging the product's end-to-end workflow management that can be used from initial deal qualification to customer onboarding and beyond.

"Many companies were doing remote demos before COVID, and there was already a big opportunity to improve that process by better integrating slides, application views and other assets," said Aaron Stachel, Partner at FirstMile Ventures. "Not only have more companies been forced into presenting remotely, but the need to execute that well and stand out among day after day of virtual meetings is especially acute now. This team's insights into that problem and customer-centric approach to building a product that helps sales teams close more deals faster make us extremely excited to be a part of it."

Key Demoflow features include built-in web browsers to simultaneously demo multiple products or user roles with the click of a button, a comprehensive Content Management System (CMS) with a drag-and-drop interface for customizing and templatizing pitch decks, and deep reporting and conversion analytics to better predict sales cycles and forecast deals.

Demoflow builds on that key functionality with additional features to bring sales productivity to a new level:

Integrated action plans to forecast the sales cycle accurately and close deals faster

Private team chat during live conversations, with Slack integration coming soon

Automatic follow up emails and calendar scheduling to continue the sales process

Integrations with Zoom, Salesforce, G Suite, Office 365, Dropbox and more

"The collaborative nature of Demoflow perfectly echoes our mission to invest in companies creating a future of work that is both simpler and more productive," said Jason Spinell, Director, Slack Fund. "As a workflow management system that includes automated integrations across platforms like Slack, we were impressed by the value Demoflow unlocks by streamlining and centralizing sales activity and presentations. We're pleased to participate in this funding round and look forward to working with Demoflow to empower more meaningful work."

Funding from the Seed Capital round will be used to build out additional key product features and to hire key sales and marketing personnel.

Demoflow recently completed the Techstars Boulder 2020 program and has quickly gained traction with enterprise SAAS companies including SugarCRM, Stream, and Dealers United, among others.

Demoflow is the leading collaborative selling platform for the remote economy. The platform enables sales teams to more effectively work together to boost productivity, increase revenue, and decrease sales cycles. Demoflow helps Enterprise SaaS companies cut through the complexity of the sales process and focus on closing revenue. Get a live demo at www.demoflow.io .

