Demoflow Secures Additional $2.4 Million in Seed Funding Bringing Total Seed Funding to $4 Million

DENVER, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demoflow, a startup that provides sales teams with a platform to collaborate more efficiently in today's increasingly-remote work environment, announced it raised $2.4 million in its second seed funding round, bringing its total seed funding to $4 million. The most recent seed funding was led by RTP Seed and included participation from the Slack Fund, First Mile Ventures, Next Frontier Capital, and Heroic Ventures. The funding comes on the heels of an initial $1.6 million of seed funding in November 2020, led by First Mile Ventures, with participation from the same group of investors.

Virtual sales demos have long been plagued by a host of challenges, including lengthy presentation prep time, awkward slide hand-offs, and clunky transitions between static presentations and live product demos. The Demoflow platform eliminates these challenges so that sales teams can provide polished, powerful demos and close deals faster.

"Empowering sales teams with tools to collaborate and work more efficiently in a remote environment has never been more imperative," said Larson Stair, Co-Founder and CEO of Demoflow. "This new infusion of seed capital validates the market need for delivering these tools and allows us to continue to expand our platform's functionality to give sales teams the tools they need to meet and exceed sales goals."

Demoflow's CEO elaborated that the most recent round of seed capital would be used to: continue product development; expand the team across sales, marketing, and support; and expand the company's digital marketing presence.



The Demoflow platform standardizes, streamlines, and scales demo processes. The platform's end-to-end workflow management can be used from initial deal qualification to customer onboarding and beyond. Key functionality includes:

Ability to allow for more than one person to drive the presentation at the same time, ending screen juggling and awkward "Next slide please" cues

A central content management system (CMS) that ensures sales teams are using the most up-to-date content, as well as a drag-and-drop interface that enables sales team members to collaborate, quickly customize pitch decks, and eliminate lengthy sales demo planning and prep

Built-in web browsers that allow integration of any URL as a slide within a presentation, so presenters don't have to switch applications to conduct a live product demo

Automated, customized follow-up emails and summary materials after the demo, ensuring professional, timely responses to prospective customers' concerns

Analytics to inform and shorten the sales cycle

Automated integration with Salesforce, Zoom, G-Suite, Microsoft Outlook, Dropbox, and Box

"Larson, Jack and their team have greatly simplified demo workflows and enabled easier collaboration for teams," said Dimitri Boguslavsky, Co-Managing Partner at RTP. "We are excited to be working together with them to create a market leader in the B2B sales technology space."

Founded in 2020, Demoflow completed the Techstars Boulder last spring and has quickly garnered an impressive list of customers including SugarCRM, Dealers United, Stream, Automox, Meal Ticket, BuyerBridge, TermScout, and Best Shot among others.

About Demoflow

Demoflow is the leading collaborative selling platform for the remote economy. The platform enables sales teams to more effectively work together to boost productivity, increase revenue, and decrease sales cycles. Demoflow helps small- and medium-size businesses with an easy-to-use solution to up-level their sales while allowing enterprise companies to cut through the complexity of longer sales cycles. For more information, please visit www.demoflow.io .

