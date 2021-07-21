Demoflow's Buyer Enablement Platform Optimizes the Buying Experience and Shortens the Sales Cycle Through More Efficient Team Collaboration

Demoflow's buyer enablement platform creates better alignment between buyers and sellers by providing new opportunities for team collaboration. In addition, it equips the buyer with the information needed to become an internal champion who can effectively articulate ROI to management while also creating a smoother approval process with the legal department. Sales teams close deals faster, ultimately allowing the buyer to implement value-add solutions that increase their organization's bottom line.

"From the moment that a prospect first connects with a seller, it's imperative that their experience is one that makes them want to take the next step in the sales cycle. Given the remote world we live in today, this all begins when they log into Zoom," said Larson Stair, Co-founder and CEO of Demoflow. "Because Demoflow lives at the cross section where buyer enablement meets sales enablement, this partnership will help us to continue to build out our platform to allow teams to collaborate more efficiently, deliver powerful remote demos, and shorten sales cycles."

Users will now be able to launch Demoflow directly from the desktop app of Zoom Video for a smooth introductory experience as a sales team begins the journey with a new prospect. The Demoflow in-product Zoom App is now available in the Zoom App Marketplace, which hosts third-party integrations that extend the power of Zoom's industry-leading video-first unified communications platform. This will introduce more efficient and effective meeting workflows and allow a user to streamline processes before, during and after a meeting to enhance their productivity.

"We are excited to work with Tech Integration Partners like Demoflow who truly understand the value of using Zoom to create a better meeting experience," said -Ross Mayfield Product Lead, Product Lead, Zoom Apps & Integration, Zoom. "Demoflow has created real differentiation in the market by addressing the needs of both buyer and seller with their buyer enablement platform that sits on top of Zoom."

About Zoom Apps

In-product Zoom Apps enable a seamless experience for using your preferred apps within Zoom, before, during and after a meeting. Boost meeting productivity with apps for file sharing, project management, whiteboard, and more. Zoom Apps inspire collaboration and faster engagement by enabling meeting participants to execute in real-time, and get more out of meetings.

About Demoflow

Demoflow provides the first live buyer enablement platform that enables buyers and sellers to collaborate in real-time from live demo through the sales process and beyond. We help B2B SaaS companies remove obstacles in the sales process so they can quickly convert prospects into lifelong customers. Our platform gives sales teams a better live demo, live browser integration and real-time workspaces. It eliminates the complexity of B2B purchases and closes more deals, faster. Try it out today at www.demoflow.io .

