Demonstrating Global Leading Strength with Technological Innovation, TCL Won Seven IDG Awards

TCL's flagship 8K QLED TV X915 is available in 85'', 75''and 65'' screen sizes. It offers premium 8K definition viewing experience. It is powered by Quatum Dot Display Technology and Local Dimming Technology, enabling richer color performance and precise backlight control to deliver enhanced contrast, ultra-vivid picture quality. (Key features: 8 K resolution, 8K upscaling, Quantum dot display technology, Local dimming technology, Dolby Vision® & Atmos, Onkyo sound bar, Built-in camera, TCL AI-IN, Far-field voice control, Android operating system, and Full-screen design)

*Product specifications and availabilities may differ from regions.

TCL's newest smartphone portfolio the 10 Series announced at CES2020 demonstrates the power of NXTVISION visual technology. The visual technology merges an ultramodern display and AI multi-camera for a next-level media experience. Visuals come to life on a display with a dedicated display engine and advanced optimization technology developed by TCL, providing users premium viewing. Stunning color, clarity and contrast immerse users in brilliant visuals with enhancement of six axes of color, 2D edges and targeted contrasts. HDR enhancement provides users remastered video with richer shades, brighter whites and deeper blacks for quality viewing no matter the source. Users can capture the greatness of every moment with the sophisticated AI of a NXTVISION multi-camera.

TCL has always taken technology-driving as its core power. At present, it has formed four strategic development directions of technology: AI, 5G communication, new semiconductor display, intelligent manufacturing and industrial Internet. In the future, TCL will continue to innovate and offer products of higher quality to consumers of the world.

SOURCE IDG