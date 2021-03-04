Demos Lauds House Approval of H.R. 1

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive think tank Demos issued the following statement on Thursday following the House of Representatives' approval of H.R. 1, the For the People Act, a transformative structural reform package that will build Black and brown political power:

"Demos celebrates the House's approval of H.R. 1 and applauds the tireless work of organizers across the country, who have made its passage possible and moved America one step closer to being a truly inclusive, multiracial democracy. By removing barriers to voting for Black and brown Americans and building the power of small donors, the For the People Act outlines a vision of what's possible when our nation lives up to its promise of being a place where all people can lift their voices via their votes and their small dollar contributions.

"Moving forward as a country requires us to be race-forward — both in word and in deed. At the federal level, that means passing legislation, like the For the People Act, that addresses the longstanding racial exclusions in our democracy with policy solutions proven to advance racial equity.

"While this victory represents enormous progress, it is far from the end of our fight for a fair system. We must push for passage of the For the People Act in the Senate and for other structural reforms to our democracy, including the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, the Native American Voting Rights Act, D.C. statehood, expansion of the federal judiciary, and pro-worker labor reforms like the PRO Act and the Public Service Freedom to Negotiate Act. Demos remains committed to its work to advance our democracy as these critical pieces of legislation continue moving through Congress."

About Dēmos

Dēmos is a dynamic "think-and-do" tank that powers the movement for a just, inclusive, multiracial democracy. Through cutting-edge policy research, inspiring litigation and deep relationships with grassroots organizations, Dēmos champions solutions that will create a democracy and economy rooted in racial equity.

