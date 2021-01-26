Demos to Launch Search for President Following Rahman Appointment to Biden Administration

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Trustees at progressive think tank Demos announced that it will launch a search for a new president following the departure of K. Sabeel Rahman, who on Friday began a role within the Biden administration.

"Demos' work in recent years has helped transform the national conversation about the voting and economic rights of Black and brown people, and it's no surprise that leaders in Washington have taken notice of the talent within this organization," said Demos Board of Trustees Chair Joshua Fryday. "At this time of transition for both Demos and our country, I am excited by this confirmation of the importance of Demos' work and vision, and I look forward to our search for a new president to build on our strong record of working to advance progressive ideals."

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Joseph DiNorcia will manage day-to-day operations at Demos as the organization continues its pursuit of a just, inclusive multiracial democracy. Demos' proposal for a public credit registry, which Biden adopted as part of his campaign platform, and its work to protect the voting rights of hundreds of thousands of Americans are representative of the bold strategy the organization has taken in recent years to influence the future of America.

The Board of Trustees looks forward to further impact as Demos continues striving to build power for people of color at the ballot box and in their economic lives. The Board is committed to prioritizing the organization's focus on long-term structural reforms and policy solutions aimed at empowering Black and brown communities in its pursuit of a new president.

"Sabeel has been an invaluable and visionary leader for Demos, and I'm thrilled to see that his talents will continue to be recognized in his new post within the Biden administration," said Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation. "We look forward to our continued partnership with Demos in support of their tireless efforts to dismantle systemic racism and position people of color as leaders in our democracy."

Rahman has taken on a role within the Biden administration as senior counselor at the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA), a division within the Office of Management and Budget. As president of Demos since September 2018, he led the organization through the 2018 and 2020 election cycles and helped make progressive priorities a part of the national conversation about America's future. By elevating the need to ensure an equitable COVID-19 recovery, defend voting rights and ballot access in key states, and hold corporate entities accountable, Demos played an essential role in the pursuit of power for Black and brown people under Rahman's leadership.

"I am humbled and honored to take on the opportunity to serve America in this new capacity. I do so with immense gratitude for my time at Demos. The Demos team is an incredible group of dedicated, talented changemakers who are passionately committed to dismantling systemic racism, building power in Black and brown communities, and advancing transformative reforms to our democracy and economy," said Rahman. "These coming years will be critical, and Demos' voice will continue to be essential and impactful in the years ahead."

Demos is an organization that powers the movement for a just, inclusive, multiracial democracy. Through cutting-edge policy research, inspiring litigation, and deep relationships with grassroots organizations, Demos champions solutions that will create a democracy and economy rooted in racial equity.

