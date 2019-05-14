Demotech among Elite Speakers at Grinnell Reinsurance Summit

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 9-11, 2019, Grinnell Re hosted its 2019 Mutual Summit. Joseph Petrelli, President, Demotech was featured as a speaker. According to Petrelli, "I was honored to be given the opportunity to share Demotech's thoughts on insurer financial analysis at Grinnell's summit. We congratulate Grinnell on hosting a program with exceptional speakers who discussed topics affecting the industry today."

Other speakers included Bryan Sullivan, Editor, Risk Information, Gilbert M. Korthals, FCAS, CERA, MAAA, Product Manager, Grinnell Re, and Jack Randall.

About Grinnell Re

Grinnell Re is the reinsurance division of Grinnell Mutual, a mutual insurance company founded by mutuals for mutuals.

Their mission is to cultivate trusted relationships with you by providing state-of-the-art reinsurance solutions and consultative services focusing on your success.

Since 1909, Grinnell Mutual has protected what matters most — your company and your policyholders — and they'll be there for you in the years to come.

What can Grinnell Re offer you?

For starters, Grinnell Mutual members get significant perks. Their reinsurance products give you the flexibility to tailor a plan around your company's needs, providing a competitive advantage in your marketplace.

Unlimited annual aggregate coverage

Unlimited catastrophe protection

Property per risk coverage

Specialized quota share programs

Facultative reinsurance

Earthquake coverage

Excess reinsurance

Proportional treaty programs

Other specialty coverages

Equipment breakdown

Service lines

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for more information.

