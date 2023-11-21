Demotech Assigns Financial Stability Rating® of A, Exceptional, to Southwind Risk Retention Group

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subsequent to reviewing the information that it had requested, Demotech, Inc. has assigned a Financial Stability Rating® of A, Exceptional, to Southwind Risk Retention Group ("Southwind"), a Coverage Specialist in trucking liability insurance.

Joseph Petrelli, President and Co-founder, Demotech, noted: "Legacy commercial automobile insurance markets have been staggered by nuclear verdicts, social inflation, and tech-enabled claim instigation. As a risk retention group, Southwind insures its member-owners who have committed to self-governance and risk management to protect themselves from the staggering cost of premiums, while passing the savings on to the clients they serve."

Southwind is exclusively underwritten by MHC Managing General Agency, LLC (MHC MGA). MHC MGA is a specialist in transportation insurance, with a focus on bringing programs and solutions to independent owner-operators and small fleets. With a focus on delivering fairly-priced products and high-quality coverage, MHC MGA is dedicated to protecting America's transportation professionals. 

About Demotech, Inc.

Established in 1985, Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm located in Columbus, Ohio. Demotech has served the insurance industry by providing objective and independent Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurance companies, Life & Health insurance companies, and Title underwriters, among others. As the first company to have its rating process formally reviewed and accepted by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD, Demotech has been leveling the playing field by offering FSRs to insurers of all sizes. As of July 11, 2022, Demotech is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) in the class of ratings for insurance companies. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information. 

About Southwind Risk Retention Group

Southwind Risk Retention Group is owned by its insureds, who will ultimately benefit from rate stability while having a voice in the governance of their insurer. Focused on small trucking fleets throughout the United States, Southwind is currently accepting commercial automobile liability applications in Washington, California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

