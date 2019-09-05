Demotech Coordinates a Discussion of Q2 Financials, Reinsurance Programs, Catastrophe Modeling, and Legislative Reforms

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech's update on operating results as of June 30, 2019, will be held via a live webinar on September 12, 2019, at 1 PM Eastern. Register as our guest at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4902886576040841483. During the webinar:

Barry J. Koestler, II , CFA, Chief Ratings Officer, and Bob Warren , CPCU, CPA (Inactive), Client Services Manager, will present their thoughts on the financial status of the Florida focused carriers that Demotech reviews and rates as of June 30 , 2019. Wesley Todd , CEO, CaseGlide, will share observations on the initial impact of recent legislation intended to reform the assignment of benefits anomaly that has been in place in Florida . Catastrophe modeling experts will share their thoughts on Irma, Michael, Matthew, and Dorian in addition to sharing thoughts on model enhancements, Florida and countrywide, that we should expect to see in the future.

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for more information.

Update on Q2 2019 Financials, Recent Legislation, and Catastrophe Modeling via Webinar on September 12, 2019

Register as our guest for the webinar on September 12, 2019 at 1 PM Eastern by visiting https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4902886576040841483.

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.demotech.com

