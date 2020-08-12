Demotech Earns Corporate America Today Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech, Inc., the first to review and rate independent, regional, and specialty insurers, has received the 2020 Corporate America Today Award as Niche Financial Analysis Provider of the Year [Insurance] – USA.

"Although we have received similar recognition over the past several years, our selection by Corporate America Today is significant because their subscriber base of nearly 280,000 reaches professionals and decision makers including CEOs, COOs, CFOs, and directors. Demotech has always been a mainstream insurer rating organization and this award emphasizes that point," says Joseph L. Petrelli, President and Co-founder, Demotech.

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable, and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Demotech was the first to review and rate independent regional and specialty insurers. Demotech's consistently increasing list of accreditations and acceptances has resulted in rating and reviewing more than 400 insurers operating in the US. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information.

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.demotech.com

