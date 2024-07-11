Demotech, Inc. Adds Mieley Cooke as Senior Financial Analyst

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mieley Cooke, FSA, MAAA, CERA, has joined Demotech, Inc. as a Senior Financial Analyst. Prior to enhancing Demotech's professional capabilities, Mieley was employed as an actuary at Nationwide Financial for the past seven years. She is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA), a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA), and a Chartered Enterprise Risk Analyst (CERA). She has a background in annuity financial reporting and forecasting, life insurance pricing, asset adequacy testing, and life insurance financial reporting and forecasting. Mieley is a graduate of The Ohio State University with degrees in Actuarial Science and Finance.

Demotech's President and Co-founder Joseph Petrelli noted, "As the first to review and rate independent, regional and specialty insurers, Demotech seeks to further expand its presence in the area of life, health, and related ratings. We recognized the need to supplement our ratings team with an experienced, credentialed professional who would complement the fine team under Barry Koestler's leadership."

Barry Koestler, Chief Ratings Officer, added, "Demotech is excited to add Mieley to our team of analysts to enhance our Financial Stability Rating® process. Her strong industry background and experience will provide benefits for Demotech and our rated entities."

About Demotech, Inc.

Established in 1985, Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm located in Columbus, Ohio. Demotech has served the insurance industry by providing objective and independent Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurance companies, Life & Health insurance companies, and Title underwriters, among others. As the first company to have its rating process formally reviewed and accepted by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD, Demotech has been leveling the playing field by offering FSRs to insurers of all sizes. As of July 11, 2022, Demotech is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) in the class of ratings for insurance companies. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information.

