Demotech, Inc. and 4WARN, Inc. to Present at Ohio Association of Professional Specialty Lines Offices Annual Meeting, September 18, 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 18, 2024, at the annual meeting of the Ohio Association of Professional Specialty Lines Offices (OAPSLO), Joseph Petrelli, President, Demotech, Inc., Todd Kozikowski, President and Co-founder, 4WARN, Inc., and J.J. Dimond, Director, Data Analytics and Engineering, 4WARN, Inc. are scheduled to speak on "Tech-enabled Claim Instigation and Its Impact on the Availability and Affordability of Insurance." You can register on line at https://lnkd.in/g5jMb_-p or contact Shawna Belcher at [email protected].

According to Joe Petrelli, in March 2022, research pioneered by Demotech, Inc., undertaken by Todd Kozikowski, discovered a nationwide business model labeled "tech-enabled claim instigation." This is the leveraging of search engine optimization, litigation platforms, litigation marketing and litigation financing to secure contested claims against insurers. Representatives of Demotech and 4WARN will describe the research that led to the discovery of the business model, outline how the financial impact of the business model has crushed the availability and affordability of insurance in virtually all jurisdictions, and present evidence to demonstrate that neither Ohio's admitted market carriers or surplus lines markets are immune from tech-enabled claim instigation.

This topic has been of interest to many entities in the insurance community. Register today to hear first-hand from Joe Petrelli, Todd Kozikowski, and J.J. Dimond about helpful, new and relevant advice on this topic.

OAPSLO's premier networking event brings together those who specialize in or have an interest in the wholesale side, and excess and specialty lines of the insurance industry. Go to https://lnkd.in/g5jMb_-p to register online. Feel free to share so that other insurance professionals can attend this important event.

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs). Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than on financial size. Demotech was the first to review and rate independent regional and specialty Property and Casualty insurers. Demotech's consistently expanding list of accreditations and acceptances has resulted in rating and reviewing 440 insurers operating in the U.S. As of July 11, 2022, Demotech, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) in the class of ratings for insurance companies. Learn more at www.demotech.com.

About 4WARN, Inc.

4WARN is an analytics and services organization delivering the first risk intelligence data to identify, assess, and mitigate litigation targeting and claims instigation. The 4WARN Risk Score™ evaluates the methodologies employed by multiple opportunists, providing a holistic view for overall risk assessment. 4WARN's solutions are used by insurers, MGAs, reinsurers, transportation and logistics companies, and departments of insurance to evaluate litigation risks.

As a team of insurance and analytics experts, 4WARN is dedicated to raising awareness and analyzing tech-enabled claims and litigation. Leveraging billions of data points, 4WARN monitors, tracks, reports, educates, advocates, and empowers organizations with data-driven insights to regain control of client interactions. Learn more and request an assessment of your business at [email protected].

About OAPSLO

OAPSLO is an association of insurance industry professionals who specialize in the wholesale distribution side of the insurance industry. The Association provides networking opportunities, educational programs, and legislative advocacy on behalf of its members.

