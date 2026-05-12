Demotech, Inc. Assigns Financial Stability Rating® of A, Exceptional, to GuardianPointe Insurance Company

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 30, 2026, the State of Louisiana Department of Insurance announced that it has vetted and licensed GuardianPointe Insurance Company to write Homeowners and other property insurance. Demotech, Inc. reviewed the financial projections underlying their certificate of authority, the breadth, depth and experience of the management team, and the information related to their reinsurance program including catastrophe reinsurance. Based upon that review, Demotech, Inc. assigned a Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) of A, Exceptional, to GuardianPointe Insurance Company.

According to Demotech's president and co-founder, Joseph Petrelli, "Although GuardianPointe has been recently formed, their management team has demonstrated its competency and expertise throughout their careers by leading and growing similar situations successfully. Initial capital is consistent with the plan of operations presented to the Louisiana Department of Insurance. Balance sheet strength is strong, liquidity is meaningful, reinsurance is in place, and the Company is well positioned to begin to meet the needs of Louisianans."

Ricardo "Rick" Espino, CEO of GuardianPointe Insurance Company, stated, "We are honored to receive approval from the Louisiana Department of Insurance and the Financial Stability Rating® of A, Exceptional, from Demotech. This milestone reflects the strength of our capital foundation, our experienced leadership team, and our long-term commitment to serving Louisiana homeowners with stability, responsiveness, and integrity. We look forward to providing reliable property insurance solutions and building lasting relationships with agents and policyholders across the state."

About Demotech, Inc.

Established in 1985, Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm located in Columbus, Ohio. Demotech has served the insurance industry by providing objective and independent Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurance companies, Life & Health insurance companies, and Title underwriters, among others. As the first company to have its rating process formally reviewed and accepted by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD, Demotech has been leveling the playing field by offering FSRs to insurers of all sizes. As of July 11, 2022, Demotech is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) in the class of ratings for insurance companies.

The latest FSRs of all entities reviewed and rated by Demotech, Inc. can be found at www.demotech.com. Information on the procedures and methodologies we utilized to determine and assign ratings can be found at https://www.demotech.com/wp-content/uploads/Ex2.pdf.

About GuardianPointe Insurance Company

GuardianPointe Insurance Company is a Louisiana-domiciled property insurance company built for today's evolving risk environment. We provide residential and commercial property coverage solutions in catastrophe-exposed markets with a focus on financial strength, disciplined underwriting, and exceptional service. Our leadership team brings decades of experience navigating complex property markets, supported by strong capital partners and sophisticated risk management strategies designed for long-term stability. At our core, we are relationship-driven and service-focused — committed to delivering responsive support, streamlined solutions, and dependable protection for both policyholders and agency partners.

Built on experience. Backed by strength. Focused on service.

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.