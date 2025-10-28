Demotech, Inc. Assigns Financial Stability Rating® of A, Exceptional, to Mountain Life Insurance Company

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech, Inc. has assigned a Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) of A, Exceptional, to Mountain Life Insurance Company. Our FSR summarizes our opinion of Mountain Life Insurance Company's financial stability, as measured by our perspective on their current balance sheet strength, previous and anticipated operating experience, breadth, depth and scope of management's experience, as well as the Company's business model.

According to Joseph L. Petrelli, ACAS, ASA, MAAA, MBA, President and Co-founder, Demotech: "The belief that 'bigger is better' led to the slippery slope of 'too big to fail.' Mountain Life Insurance Company is right-sized and has the requisite management talent to execute its business model effectively. By adhering to their strategic and tactical plan, the Company seems well-positioned to sustain its FSR of A. The Company is well-positioned to sustain the rigor and conservatism of statutory insurance accounting associated with growing new business and expanding its operations."

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Demotech," said Jeffrey Breeze, President, Mountain Life Insurance Company. "This rating underscores our commitment to maintaining financial strength, disciplined management, and long-term stability for our policyholders and partners."

About Demotech, Inc.

Established in 1985, Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm located in Columbus, Ohio. Demotech has served the insurance industry by providing objective and independent Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurance companies, Life & Health insurance companies, and Title underwriters, among others. As the first company to have its rating process formally reviewed and accepted by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD, Demotech has been leveling the playing field by offering FSRs to insurers of all sizes. As of July 11, 2022, Demotech is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) in the class of ratings for insurance companies. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information.

About Mountain Life Insurance Company

The Mountain Life Insurance Company was originally incorporated in 1972 as a subsidiary of the Bank of Maryville, Maryville, Tennessee. In 1983 the Bank of Maryville was acquired, and Mountain Life was purchased by Mountain Services Corporation. In January of 2018, the company was purchased by the Kentucky National Insurance Group and in August of 2024, the company was sold to its current leadership team. The company continues to operate out of its home office in Lexington, Kentucky. Today, Mountain Life Insurance Company serves policy owners through independent insurance agents and carriers in AL, AR, AZ, FL, GA, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, MS, MT, ND, NE, OH, OK, TN, TX, UT.

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.