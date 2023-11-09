Demotech Named "Best Independent Insurance Rating Agency 2023 - USA"

Demotech, Inc.

09 Nov, 2023, 13:30 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech, Inc. has received the Acquisition International 2023 Global Excellence Award of "Best independent Insurance Rating Agency 2023 – USA."

Joseph Petrelli, President and Co-founder, Demotech, noted: "Securing this award is evidence of our thought leadership in financial analysis as well as our consistency and capability to identify financially stable insurers. Recipients were selected through a merit-based system that prevents larger insurer rating agencies from attempting to ballot-stuff.  With criteria requiring evidence of significant achievement and a clear commitment to innovation in a field, our recent pioneering research unearthing tech-enabled claim instigation as a countrywide threat was likely a significant factor in our selection."

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of independent, regional and specialty insurers.  Demotech was the first to review and rate these insurers. Demotech's consistently increasing list of accreditations and acceptances, including its registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Office of Credit Ratings as a nationally recognized statistical rating organization in the classification of Insurance Companies, has resulted in rating and reviewing 450 insurers operating in the US. 

