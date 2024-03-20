Demotech-Rated SureChoice Underwriters to Offer Surplus Lines Homeowners in California

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech, Inc. announces SureChoice Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (SURE), a policyholder-owned coastal insurer, in partnership with SageSure, one of the largest managing general underwriters focused on catastrophe-exposed markets, completed the launch of its surplus lines homeowners insurance products in California, making it the first Demotech-rated insurer in the state to do so. SURE has earned an A, Exceptional, Financial Stability Rating®.

SURE's product is available at a crucial time for the California home insurance market. As seven of the state's largest insurers restrict coverage or retrench due to wildfire risk, the demand for private-market capacity is high.

Demotech has been the financial analysis firm of choice for regionally focused and speciality insurers since Demotech became the first to review and rate independent regional and speciality insurers in 1989. With this new product, SURE is the first Demotech-rated carrier to offer surplus lines homeowners insurance in the California market.

"Demotech is proud to leverage our nationally recognized experience and capabilities to identify financially stable insurers," said Joseph L. Petrelli, President, Demotech. "For decades, Demotech has been the trusted financial analysis firm for insurers that serve challenging regions. We are excited to see SURE and SageSure bring their expertise to this market."

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs). Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than on financial size. Demotech was the first to review and rate independent regional and specialty Property and Casualty insurers. Demotech's consistently expanding list of accreditations and acceptances has resulted in rating and reviewing 460 insurers operating in the US. As of July 11, 2022, Demotech, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) in the class of ratings for insurance companies. Learn more at www.demotech.com .

About SageSure

SageSure is the managing general underwriter pioneering ways people protect their American Dream. A leader in catastrophe-exposed property insurance, SageSure was founded in 2009 to deliver reliable products, exceptional customer experiences, and strong underwriting results in challenging insurance markets. SageSure currently operates in 14 states and provides home, flood, and commercial coverage on behalf of its highly rated carrier partners. With more than $1.4 billion of inforce premium, 500,000 policyholders, and 700 employees across the country, SageSure is the largest residential property insurance MGU in the US. To learn more, visit www.sagesure.com.

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.