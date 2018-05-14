Demotech Represented on Inaugural Board of Directors of the FAIR Foundation

According to Ms. Romano Petrelli, "From 1996 to date, Demotech has been actively involved in stabilizing and strengthening Florida's property insurance marketplace. I have seen firsthand how education and information has assisted the Florida Association for Insurance Reform work with the legislature, regulators, and the administrative arms of government. The FAIR Foundation's message of safer, stronger, more resilient communities will also focus on education, risk mitigation, and insurance as a stabilizing force. I want to assist the FAIR Foundation bring this message to each of the communities served by the fine carriers that Demotech reviews and rates countrywide."

Other members of the board are:

Peter "Duke" DeLuca, Brigadier General, United States Army (Retired) Former Commandant, US Army Engineering School

John Ellison, Senior Vice President and Treasurer (Retired), AARP

Mel Feinberg, President and CEO, Florida Home Improvement Associates

Ron Klein, Shareholder, Holland & Knight, Former United States Congressman

Kevin McCarty, President, Celtic Global Consulting, Former Florida Insurance Commissioner Past President, NAIC

Jay Neal, President and CEO, FAIR Foundation, Florida Association for Insurance Reform

Ron Sachs CEO, Sachs Media Group

Guy McClurkan, Executive Director, FAIR Foundation, stated, "Our board members bring an extensive amount of experience, executive leadership, and knowledge. I look forward to working with the board to continue creating safer communities and educating consumers."

The FAIR Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, conceived to create safer, stronger, more resilient communities by educating consumers on the risks of water, wind, and other natural disasters, promoting wind and flood mitigation, and reducing uninsured risk. We work tirelessly with our team of corporate and individual sponsors to protect property owners from avoidable losses before, during, and after catastrophic events.

