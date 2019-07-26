Demotech secures ACQ5 Global Awards - yet again!

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past several years, Demotech has secured the ACQ5 Global Awards for US – Gamechanger of the Year – Financial analysis and US – Niche Financial Analysis Provider of the Year – Insurance. In 2019, we did it again!

The ACQ5 Global Awards were the first of their kind in the global financial publishing industry. ACQ5 Global Awards decisions are firmly based on peer nominations following the receipt of detailed submissions from market participants and extensive year-round research into the markets in all global region. ACQ5 Global Awards cover global categories, best-in-class awards in over 100 countries around the world. When Voting closed in March 2019, the total number of nominations received stood at an amazing 97,416.

In response to the notification from ACQ5, Sharon Romano Petrelli, CPCU, AIAF, CCP, ARC, Vice President and Co-founder noted, "It has been 30 years since Demotech became the first rating service to review, analyze and rate independent, regional and specialty insurers. Having secured both of these international awards for more than five years is an honor for Demotech as well as recognition of the fundamental contribution of independent, regional and specialty carriers to the stabilization of insurance markets."

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for more information.

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.demotech.com

