Demotech Secures Niche Financial Analysis Provider of the Year (Insurance)

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Demotech, Inc. has secured the Corporate USA TODAY annual award as Niche Financial Analysis Provider of the Year (Insurance).

Incorporated in 1985, Demotech became the first to review and rate independent regional and specialty insurers in 1989. The May 2019 issue of The Demotech Difference celebrated this landmark achievement as a thirty-year anniversary edition. In addition to a celebration in print, Demotech appeared on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®. The segment aired as sponsored content on Bloomberg and Fox Business Network. It is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEGPbSnQDHw. Or, you can search YouTube using "Kathy Ireland Demotech."

According to Joe Petrelli, President and co-founder, Demotech reviews and rates more than 400 insurers writing every line of insurance in every state, as well as Puerto Rico and U.S. possessions. Kathy Ireland summarized Demotech's role when she stated that Demotech "identifies hundreds of financially stable insurance company options that might have otherwise been overlooked."

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for more information.

About Demotech's I LEAD Conference 2019: Facets of Leadership

Demotech presents I LEAD Conference on August 18 – 20, 2019 at the Hilton Columbus at Easton. I LEAD is the premier conference for C-Suite insurance leaders. Demotech's program features exceptional speakers presenting facets of leadership of vital concern to carriers who will lead the industry. Service providers: There is no vendor registration. To attend, you must be a sponsor. For information on sponsorship, call Victoria Dimond, 614/526-2172, or VDimond@demotech.com. Visit www.ileadinsurance.com for event details.

