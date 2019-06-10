Demotech, the First Insurance Disrupter, Re-aired on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® re-aired an exclusive interview with Sharon Romano Petrelli, Vice President, Demotech, and Joseph Petrelli, President. The interview focused on how Demotech became the first to evaluate hundreds of insurers that would have otherwise been overlooked.

Sharon Romano Petrelli, CPCU, AIAF, CCP, ARC, noted that "Demotech was the first to review and rate regional and specialty insurance companies. This is important because they represent over 55% of the insurance industry and they were being ignored."

"What motivated us [to rate these insurers] was that the legacy insurer rating organizations were unable to do it, we said let's go!" says Joseph Petrelli, ACAS, ASA, MAAA, MBA. "We had the insurance professionals, and the credentialed people on staff that understood the insurance business and the workings of an insurance company. There was a need in the marketplace, and the legacy rating agencies were ignoring them. While others were saying it was impossible, Demotech developed a way to do it. Nothing is more critical to an independent, regional, or specialty insurer than its quality and quantity of reinsurance."

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for more information.

About Demotech's I LEAD Conference 2019: Facets of Leadership

Demotech presents I LEAD 2019 Conference on August 18 – 20 at the Hilton Columbus at Easton. I LEAD is the premier conference for C-Suite insurance leaders. Demotech's program features exceptional speakers presenting facets of leadership of vital concern to carriers who will lead the industry.

Service providers: There is no vendor registration. To attend, you must be a sponsor. For information on sponsorship, call Victoria Dimond, (614) 526-2172, or vdimond@demotech.com. Visit www.ileadinsurance.com for event details.

