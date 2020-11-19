Demotech Webinar on 2020 Florida Storm Season Concludes with A Perspective on Florida Emerging Legislative Issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech, Inc., the first rating service to review and rate independent, regional, and specialty insurance companies and the rating service of choice for residential property insurers focused on Florida, announces the final installment of its 2020 storm season series; A Perspective on Emerging Legislative Issues.

This webinar is on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 10:30 AM ET and concludes at 11:30 am ET.

• Greeting, antitrust statement and opening comments Greenberg Traurig • Introduction and opening comments Joe Petrelli, Demotech

After several years of tough policy battles in the Florida legislature, this session will review the 2019 Assignment of Benefits Reform, the challenges that continue in the market place, and the reforms that may be on the table for discussion in 2021. 2020 was a banner year for hurricanes and tropical storms, however, natural disasters pale in comparison to manmade disasters from an insurer perspective. This session will provide an in-depth view from Florida's leadership on the property insurance marketplace and potential policy initiatives.

A distinguished panel will be moderated Fred E. Karlinsky, Co-Chair of Greenberg Traurig's Insurance Regulatory and Transactions Practice Group.

• Questions and answers (time permitting) Fred E. Karlinsky • Closing thoughts Joseph Petrelli, Demotech

To register, follow this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/6559024872812863756

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of independent, regional, and specialty insurers. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Demotech reviews more than 400 insurers operating in the US. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information.

About Greenberg Traurig

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT), has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100.

