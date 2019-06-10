Demotech's I LEAD Conference 2019 Features Mergers and Acquisitions Expertise

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Although the headlines may focus on billion dollar acquisitions, the breadth, scope, and varieties of mergers, acquisitions, and financial activities impact insurers of every size and every corporate formation. Joseph Schneider, Managing Director, KPMG Corporate Finance, LLC will coordinate a panel consisting of William D. Greiter, Director, Acquisitions and Divestures, American Family, Kyle Schmitt, Managing Director, J. D. Power and Michael Terelmes, Senior Vice President and CFO, Sirius Global Solutions.

Joe Petrelli, President, Demotech, declares, "Insurance companies and their leaders need to understand the rules of engagement with respect to mergers and acquisitions. The four members of this panel are, in my opinion, uniquely qualified to discuss every aspect of the subject matter. Whether it is a board's role in strategic and financial planning, baselining your performance metrics, regulatory or third party perspectives, understanding how investment professionals evaluate insurers, or evaluating the financial implications of a merger or consolidation, officers and board members need to go beyond the headlines and dig deeper into key analytics. This is their opportunity to do so."

About Demotech's I LEAD Conference 2019: Facets of Leadership

Demotech presents I LEAD 2019 Conference on August 18 – 20 at the Hilton Columbus at Easton. I LEAD is the premier conference for C-Suite insurance leaders. Demotech's program features exceptional speakers presenting facets of leadership of vital concern to carriers who will lead the industry. The conference, formerly known as the Super Regional P/C Insurer™ Conference, has sold out for the past two years.

Service providers: There is no vendor registration. To attend, you must be a sponsor. For information on sponsorship, call Victoria Dimond, (614) 526-2172, or vdimond@demotech.com. Visit www.ileadinsurance.com for event details.

About KPMG Corporate Finance LLC

KPMG Corporate Finance LLC's investment bankers have extensive transaction and industry experience, which enables them to understand the issues and challenges their clients face. Their professionals provide objective insight at every step of the transaction process, including analyzing strategic options, assessing value, structuring the deal, designing mechanisms for presenting the deal to the marketplace, managing the transaction process, and negotiating and securing the optimal terms for a successful closing.

About American Family Ventures

American Family Ventures is the corporate venture capital arm of American Family Insurance. Their pioneering attitude and decades of success allow them the opportunity to invest in seed through growth stage companies. Initial investments range from $500K to $2M. American Family Ventures aims to help create category-leading companies that can impact its business and the insurance industry as a whole.

About J. D. Power

At J.D. Power, they amplify the Voice of the Customer and help brands improve the value of their products and services. Together, these principles empower everyone in the global commerce ecosystem, enabling better purchase decisions. J.D. Power has been capturing and analyzing the Voice of the Customer across more than a dozen industries globally for 50 years. Across 18 offices globally, their team of more than 800 analysts, statisticians, economists, consultants, and experts in demographics and consumer behavior focus on insights clients can act on immediately.

About Sirius Global Solutions

Sirius Global Solutions is a subsidiary of Sirius Group that serves insurers, reinsurers, regulators, captives and self-insurers seeking to mitigate or eliminate exposure to legacy liabilities and release trapped capital. Formed in 2000, Sirius Global Solutions was one of the pioneers of the property/casualty runoff market and continues to focus on the acquisition of runoff insurance and reinsurance companies as well as other reinsurance and insurance legacy solutions worldwide. Sirius Global Solutions has a long and successful track record of customized solutions addressing clients' legacy needs including stock acquisition, loss portfolio transfer, adverse development cover, and assumption/novation.

