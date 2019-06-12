Demotech's I LEAD Conference 2019 to Host Panel Dissecting Cyber Security

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber risk has collided with every industry and all lines of the insurance business. The landscape for cyber exposure and related coverage is dynamic and evolving. Evaluating the needs of your company, clients, or constituencies requires expertise, creativity, and an evaluation of the unique attributes of the exposure being written.

According to Joe Petrelli, President, Demotech, and facilitator of the I LEAD Insurance Conference 2019, "No one should assume that cyber security is solely the responsibility of the information technology gurus or the risk management department. Revolution Group will dissect the issue and build the case for ground up preventative protocols. Concurrently, Erica Davis is uniquely positioned to discuss the readily available protection and coverage that the insurance industry currently offers, and share her thoughts on what additional coverage will be available in the near future."

I LEAD 2019 developed a panel to provide every leader a more informed perspective, additional tools for mitigating cyber exposure, and additional insights on the corporate coverage in the marketplace. This panel will reach those with responsibility for the integrity of their company's information technology, the contents of their information technology network, and evaluating the security of vendor or service provider information technology networks, as well as underwriters and claims managers or producers evaluating cyber risk and exposure of their constituencies.

About Demotech's I LEAD Conference 2019: Facets of Leadership

Demotech presents I LEAD Conference 2019 on August 18 – 20 at the Hilton Columbus at Easton. I LEAD is the premier conference for C-Suite insurance leaders. Demotech's program features exceptional speakers presenting facets of leadership of vital concern to carriers who will lead the industry. The conference, formerly known as the Super Regional P/C Insurer™ Conference, has sold out for the past two years.

Service providers: There is no vendor registration. To attend, you must be a sponsor. For information on sponsorship, call Victoria Dimond, (614) 526-2172, or vdimond@demotech.com. Visit www.ileadinsurance.com for event details.

About Erica Davis

Erica Davis is a key member of the Cyber team at Guy Carpenter. Erica joined Guy Carpenter through the 2019 Marsh and McLennan acquisition of JLT Group, where she led the E&O and Cyber practice in the U.S. On the Guy Carpenter Cyber team, Erica serves clients by utilizing years of cyber and technology underwriting expertise to anticipate client needs and design new products for emerging cyber risks.

Erica is a key contributor to the public sector dialogue around cyber insurance and has provided testimony to the House Small Business Committee as an expert witness in cyber security insurance. As a prominent leader in understanding cyber risk at an enterprise level, she has presented at the National Institute of Standards and Technology and has contributed to several publications, events, articles, and interviews in the industry.

About Revolution Group

Over twenty years ago, the principals started Revolution Group because they felt businesses needed a consulting company that wanted to learn and understand their business, someone who wanted an extraordinary long-term relationship and was as passionate about their success as they were, someone who could be counted on to always do the right thing, and someone they could trust and be friends with, and twenty years later, that's still who Revolution Group is.

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.demotech.com

