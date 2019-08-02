Demotech's Thoughts on the Florida-focused Carriers We Review and Rate

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This material provides an update on the first quarter 2019 financial statements and 2019 – 2020 reinsurance programs applicable to the Florida-focused carriers reviewed and rated by Demotech.

Today, we are pleased to release the results of the review and analysis of year-end 2018 financial information, Q1 2019 operating results, and the reinsurance programs placed by the Florida focused carriers reviewed and rated by Demotech. As a brief review of our role stabilizing the Florida residential property insurance marketplace, we offer the following history and perspective:

In 1996, the State of Florida, Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR), and the Florida Residential Property Casualty Joint Underwriting Association (JUA) initiated an effort to depopulate the JUA. The depopulation effort included legislation to permit the State of Florida to offer financial incentives to insurers that depopulated the JUA.

Concurrently, the mortgage lending industry requested that the legislation include a provision requiring the newly capitalized insurers be acceptable to the secondary mortgage marketplace. Absent this provision, unrated start-up insurers would be unacceptable to place hazard insurance policies acceptable to the secondary mortgage marketplace.

When the State of Florida, the secondary mortgage marketplace, and the mortgage lending community needed a solution to this situation, they contacted Demotech and asked us to assist. We developed a procedure to review and rate newly formed insurers that has met the test of time. Since 1996, our process assisted the State of Florida, insurance agents, insurers, consumers, reinsurers, and mortgage lenders. For almost twenty-five years, we have utilized this process to review and analyze start-up insurers throughout the United States.

Over calendar years 2016, 2017, and 2018, catastrophes hammered the Sunshine State. Concurrently, established claims procedures, processes, and protocols in place in Florida continued to increase losses and loss adjustment expense. Reforms became law July 1, 2019, when Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 7065 as a solution to the abuses.

House Bill 7065 included:

Providing a definition of an "assignment agreement"

Requiring execution, validity, and effect of an agreement to assign benefits

Prohibiting some fees and policy provisions related to managed repairs in an assignment of benefits agreement

Transferring specific pre-lawsuit duties under an insurance policy to the assignee

Shifting the burden of proof to prove failure to carry out such duties to the assignee

Requiring insurers to collect specified data on claims paid in prior periods

Allowing an insurer to make available a policy prohibiting assignment, in whole or in part, under certain conditions

Revising Florida's one-way attorney fee statute to incorporate a fee structure to be utilized in determining the fee amount due to an assignee filing suit against an insurer

Requiring service providers to provide an insurer and the consumer written notice of at least 10 business days before filing suit.

Other legislation enacted in 2019 enhanced the operating environment by increasing the loss adjustment expense reimbursement paid to insurers through the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund to 10 percent of reimbursed losses, effective with contracts of June 1, 2019 and subsequent.

Demotech hopes that AOB reform, enhanced claims reimbursement by the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund, and other enacted reforms will mitigate the size and frequency of future rate revisions. However, as Floridians await the emergence of demonstrable objective evidence of the recent reforms, Demotech is pleased that our review process provided sufficient direction and guidance on financial stability despite three consecutive years of natural catastrophes, and seven years of the cost of AOB running unabated through the loss experience of insurers.

Today we present Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) reflecting our current perspective, which is based upon the analysis undertaken thus far in 2019, including Q1 2019 financials and the 2019 – 2020 reinsurance program including vertical and horizontal limits. The issuance of these FSRs indicates that each carrier submitted, and Demotech reviewed, at least the following:

2018 financial statement to review critical financial ratios and metrics at year-end

2018 statement of actuarial opinion as regards loss and loss adjustment expense reserves

2018 independent audit

2018 information related to a holding company or significant affiliates, if applicable

Preliminary vertical and horizontal catastrophe reinsurance program for 2019

Final vertical and horizontal catastrophe reinsurance program for 2019

Quarterly financial statement prepared as of March 31, 2019 to evaluate whether critical financial ratios and metrics remained acceptable

to evaluate whether critical financial ratios and metrics remained acceptable Financial stability of reinsurers providing protection to the carriers.

Insurer Reviewed by Demotech Financial Stability Rating®



American Coastal Insurance Company A´ American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc. A American Platinum Property & Casualty Insurance Company A American Traditions Insurance Company A Anchor Property and Casualty Insurance Company A AutoClub Insurance Company of Florida A Avatar Property & Casualty Insurance Company A Bankers Insurance Company A Capitol Preferred Insurance Company A Castle Key Indemnity Company A´ Castle Key Insurance Company A´ Cypress Property & Casualty Insurance Company A Edison Insurance Company A FedNat Insurance Company A First Community Insurance Company A First Protective Insurance Company A Florida Family Home Insurance Company A´ Florida Family Insurance Company A´ Florida Peninsula Insurance Company A Florida Specialty Insurance Company ^ A Frontline Insurance Unlimited Company A Gulfstream Property and Casualty Insurance Company A Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company A Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Co A KIN Interinsurance Network A Monarch National Insurance Company A Olympus Insurance Company A Omega Insurance Company A People's Trust Insurance Company A Prepared Insurance Company A Safe Harbor Insurance Company A´ Safepoint Insurance Company A Security First Insurance Company A Service Insurance Company A Southern Fidelity Insurance Company A Southern Oak Insurance Company A St. Johns Insurance Company, Inc. A Tower Hill Preferred Insurance Company A Tower Hill Prime Insurance Company A Tower Hill Select Insurance Company A Tower Hill Signature Insurance Company A TypTap Insurance Company A United Property & Casualty Insurance Company A Universal Insurance Company of North America A Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company A US Coastal Property & Casualty Insurance Company A Weston Insurance Company A

^: Reflects measures undertaken to revise the Company's business model

Our thoughts on the reinsurance carriers providing protection for the 2019 storm season and our assessment of the financial stability of these reinsurers are as follows:

Reinsurers Participating in 2019 Reinsurance Programs of Florida-focused Carriers Demotech's Preliminary 2019 Perspective * Domicile ACE Property & Casualty through Chubb Tempest Re USA, LLC Secure - 1 Pennsylvania Aeolus Re Ltd Secure - 1 Bermuda Allianz Risk Transfer AG Secure - 1 Liechtenstein Allied World Assurance Company (U.S.) Inc. Secure - 1 Delaware Allied World Assurance Company Limited Secure - 1 Bermuda Allied World Reinsurance Mgt Co on behalf of Allied World Ins Co Secure - 1 New Hampshire AlphaCat Reinsurance Ltd. Secure - 1 Bermuda American Agricultural Insurance Company Secure - 1 Indiana American Home Assurance Company Secure - 1 New York American International Reinsurance Company Limited Secure - 1 Bermuda American Standard Insurance Company of Wisconsin Secure - 1 Wisconsin Amlin AG Secure - 1 Switzerland Armor Re II Ltd Secure - 1 Bermuda Aon Insurance Managers (Bermuda) Ltd/Securis Re Secure - 1 Bermuda Aquilo CatCo (through Hannover Ruck SE) Secure - 1 Germany Arch Reinsurance Limited Secure - 1 Bermuda Argo Re Ltd Secure - 1 Bermuda Ariel Re Bermuda obo Ariel 1910 Secure - 1 Bermuda Artex SAC Limited Secure - 1 Bermuda Ascot Underwriting (BDA) Ltd Secure - 1 Bermuda Asia Capital Reinsurance Group Pte Ltd Secure - 1 Singapore Aspen Bermuda Limited Secure - 1 Bermuda Avatar Re, LLC Secure - 1 Delaware AXA XL Secure - 1 Bermuda AXIS Reinsurance Company Secure - 1 New York Axis Specialty Limited Secure - 1 Bermuda Berkley Re America/Berkley Insurance Company Secure - 1 Delaware Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company Secure - 1 Nebraska BGS Services (Bermuda) Limited/Lloyds Syndicate Secure - 1 United Kingdom Blue Water Re, Ltd. Secure - 1 Bermuda CATCo Reinsurance Fund Secure - 1 Germany Cathay Century Ins Co Ltd. Secure - 1 Taiwan Catlin Insurance Company Limited Secure - 1 Bermuda Central Reinsurance Corporation Secure - 1 Taiwan Cerulean Re obo Fermat Secure - 1 Bermuda China Property & Casualty Reinsurance Company Limited Secure - 1 China Chord Re Consortium 9840 Secure - 1 United Kingdom Chubb Tempest Reinsurance Ltd Secure - 1 Bermuda Cincinnati Insurance Company (The) Secure - 1 Ohio Citrus Re Secure - 1 Bermuda Convex Insurance UK Limited Secure - 1 United Kingdom Convex Re Limited Secure - 1 Bermuda Credit Suisse obo Hannover Ruck SE Secure - 1 Germany Credit Suisse obo Tokio Millennium Re AG Secure - 1 Switzerland DaVinci Reinsurance Ltd Secure - 1 Bermuda DEVK Ruckversicherungs Secure - 1 Germany DUAL Commercial LLC t/a Tamesis o/b/o National Union Fire Insurance Co Secure - 1 Pennsylvania Eclipse Re Ltd Secure - 1 Bermuda Elementum obo Tokio Millennium Re Secure - 1 Bermuda Employers Mutual Casualty Company Secure - 1 USA Endurance Specialty Insurance Limited Secure - 1 Bermuda Eskatos Capital Mgmt (Hannover Re paper) Secure - 1 Germany Everest Reinsurance Company Secure - 1 Delaware Factory Mutual Ins Co Secure - 1 Rhode Island Farm Mutual Reinsurance Plan Secure - 1 Canada Fidelis Insurance Bermuda Limited Secure - 1 Bermuda Fidelis Underwriting Limited Secure - 1 United Kingdom Fubon Insurance Company Ltd. Secure - 1 Taiwan General Insurance Corporation of India Secure - 1 India General Reinsurance Corporation Secure - 1 Connecticut Greenlight Reinsurance Ltd. Secure - 1 Cayman Islands Hamilton Re, Ltd Secure - 1 Bermuda Hannover Re (Bermuda) Ltd Secure - 1 Bermuda Hannover Reinsurance (Ireland) DAC Secure - 1 Ireland Hannover Ruck SE Secure - 1 Germany Harco National Insurance Company Secure - 1 Illinois Hiscox Insurance Co (Bermuda) Limited Secure - 1 Bermuda Horseshoe Re Limited (obo Coriolis Capital Limit Secure - 1 Bermuda Horseshoe Re Limited/Separate Account FC0028 Secure - 1 Bermuda Houston Casualty Company Secure - 1 Texas Humboldt Re Secure - 1 Guernsey ILS Capital obo Prospero Re Ltd. Secure - 1 Bermuda Indigo Re Secure - 1 Cayman Islands Insurance Company of the West Secure - 1 California Kelvin Re Limited Secure - 1 Guernsey Korean Reinsurance Company Secure - 1 South Korea Lancashire Insurance Company Limited Secure - 1 Bermuda Lansforsakringar Sak Forsakrings AB (public) Secure - 1 Sweden LGT Capital Management Ltd. Obo Collateralised Re Secure - 1 Switzerland Liberty Mutual Insurance Company Secure - 1 Massachusetts Liberty Syndicate 4472 Secure - 1 United Kingdom Lumen Re Ltd Secure - 1 Bermuda Maiden Reinsurance Ltd. Secure - 1 Bermuda Manatee Re LTD Secure - 1 Bermuda Mapfre Re, Compania de Reaseguros, S.A. Secure - 1 Spain Markel Bermuda Limited Secure - 1 Bermuda Market Re Ltd. Secure - 1 Bermuda MS Frontier Reinsurance Limited2 Secure - 1 Switzerland Munich Reinsurance Secure - 1 Delaware National Liability & Fire Insurance Company Secure - 1 Connecticut National Union Fire Ins Co Secure - 1 Pennsylvania Navigators Insurance Company Secure - 1 New York Neon Underwriting Bermuda Limited/Lloyd's Syndicate 2468 Secure - 1 United Kingdom Nephila obo Poseidon Secure - 1 Bermuda Nephila obo Rubik Secure - 1 Bermuda New India Assurance Company Secure - 1 India New Ocean Capital Secure - 1 Bermuda Oak Leaf Re Ltd. (Fully Collateralized CAT Bonds) Secure - 1 Bermuda Odin Re Secure - 1 Bermuda Odyssey Reinsurance Company Secure - 1 Connecticut Orange Grove Re Ltd. Secure - 1 Bermuda Osprey Re Secure - 1 Bermuda Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited Secure - 1 Cayman Islands Partner Reinsurance Co Ltd Secure - 1 Bermuda Partner Reinsurance Company of the U.S. Secure - 1 New York Peak Reinsurance Company Ltd. Secure - 1 Hong Kong PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited Secure - 1 China Pilar Capital obo Hannover Ruck SE Secure - 1 Germany Pompano Re Ltd Secure - 1 Bermuda Poseidon Re Ltd Secure - 1 Bermuda Promissum Re SPC Ltd Secure - 1 Cayman Islands Prospero Re Ltd. Secure - 1 Bermuda Qatar Re Secure - 1 Qatar QBE Reinsurance Corporation Secure - 1 Pennsylvania QuantEdge USA Secure - 1 Bermuda R+V Versicherung AG Secure - 1 Germany Radiant Ltd. Secure - 1 Bermuda Renaissance Reinsurance Limited Secure - 1 Bermuda Renaissance Reinsurance U.S., Inc. Secure - 1 Maryland Resilience Re Secure - 1 Bermuda Rubik Reinsurance Ltd Secure - 1 Bermuda Satec srl/New Reinsurance Company Ltd. Secure - 1 Switzerland SCOR Global P&C SE Secure - 1 France SCOR Reinsurance Company Secure - 1 New York Secquaero Re Amaral IC Limited Secure - 1 Guernsey Secquaero Re Arvine IC Ltd. Secure - 1 Switzerland Secquaero Re Rivaner IC Ltd. Secure - 1 Switzerland Securis Re I Ltd. Obo SRB 119 Secure - 1 Bermuda Shelter Reinsurance Company Secure - 1 Montana Sirius International Insurance Corporation (public) Bermuda Branch Secure - 1 Bermuda Sompo Japan Canopius Reinsurance AG Bermuda Branch Secure - 1 Bermuda Swiss Reinsurance America Corporation Secure - 1 New York Taiping Reinsurance Company Ltd. Secure - 1 Hong Kong Third Point Reinsurance Company Secure - 1 Bermuda Toa Reinsurance Company of America Secure - 1 Delaware Tokio Millennium Re AG - Bermuda Branch Secure - 1 Bermuda Tokio Millennium Re AG (USA Branch of C0128) Secure - 1 New York Topsail Reinsurance SPC Ltd Secure - 1 Cayman Islands Tower Hill Re Secure - 1 Cayman Islands Transatlantic Reinsurance Company Secure - 1 New York Validus Reinsurance Ltd Secure - 1 Bermuda Vermeer Reinsurance Ltd. Secure - 1 Bermuda Wyndham Ins Co SAC Secure - 1 Bermuda XL Bermuda Ltd. Secure - 1 Bermuda Y-Bridge Insurance SPC Secure - 1 Cayman Islands

*: Reference: FL Rule 69O-144.007 Credit for Reinsurance from Certified Reinsurers

Refer requests for additional information to Joseph L. Petrelli, ACAS, ASA, MAAA, President, Barry J. Koestler, II, CFA, Chief Ratings Officer, or Robert M. Warren, CPA, CPCU, Client Services Manager.

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for more information.

