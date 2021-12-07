Demulsifier Market Size by Revenue to Reach USD 2.9 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this demulsifier market report.

The demulsifier market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.02% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Increasing production of crude oil, new discoveries of oil reserves, the rising number of mature oil fields, and the increasing demand for lubricants are the major growth drivers for the demulsifier market.

The major changes happening in the demulsifier industry is the growing adoption for green demulsifier owing to the government regulation to preserve the aquatic life and the ecosystem, thus impeding the growth of chemical demulsifier.

Oil-soluble demulsifier and water-soluble demulsifier are the two types of demulsifier. Oil-soluble emulsion emerged as the largest demulsifier type segment, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% during the forecast period.

The Middle East is the largest and fastest-growing regional demulsifier market, accounted for more than 39% of the market share.

Whereas North America and Europe are expected to witness significant growth in the demulsifier market owing to the increasing investment in oil & gas industry, and the increasing lubricants production.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, end-use, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 14 other vendors are profiled in the report

Demulsifier Market – Segmentation

Petrol refining is one of the prominent segments contributing to the growth of the market. The high demand for petroleum products such as kerosene, gasoline, diesel, and others shall drive the market growth.

The water-in-oil segment dominates the demulsifier market as water-in-oil emulsions are used during the exploration and extraction of crude oil. Oil production and transportation via pipelines result in the formation of water-oil emulsions due to the presence of shear forces and pressure.

Water-soluble demulsifiers are easily mixed with emulsions, due to which the oil is easily separated from the water. The segment it is expected to witness significant growth as it is non-toxic, available at a cheaper rate, and no specific safety measures are required to handle the material. The global water-soluble demulsifier market is expected to reach USD 481.01 million by 2026.

Demulsifier Market by Type

Oil Soluble

Water Soluble

Demulsifier Market by End-Use

Crude Oil

Petrol Refining

Lubricants

Oil Sludge Treatment

Others

Demulsifier Market – Dynamics

The oil & gas industry is one of the core industries of any economy and plays a vital role in decision-making for all the other important sectors of an economy. Moreover, the demand is stimulating huge investment by the government as well as private players across the countries, which in turn, is offering a significant opportunity to the demulsifier players in the global market. Over the last decade, there have been several mergers and acquisitions among many companies. Mergers and acquisitions benefit companies by enabling better access to raw materials, production and distribution facilities, and R&D capabilities. For instance, Baker Hughes, the world's largest oilfield chemical company, invested USD 595 million in 2020. Although established players dominate the market, growth opportunities for small players and new entrants enable them to focus on capitalizing their product portfolios to cater to domestic consumer requirements are the major drivers in the demulsifier market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Escalating Demand from Increasing Production of Crude Oil

Increasing Production from Mature Oilfield

Rising Amalgamation of Chemical & Physical Techniques of Demulsification

Increasing Investment to Boost Oil Fields

Demulsifier Market – Geography

New deal implemented for the automobile companies that it required to produce atleast 75% of the car parts in Canada, Mexico, or the US. Such developments in the automobile manufacturing sector are driving the demand for demulsifiers in North America. Demulsifier market in Canada has the presence of several dominant manufacturers such as AkzoNobel Canada, PPG Canada Inc, Sherwin-Williams Canada Inc, Schwartz Chemical Corporation, among others. Moreover, the ongoing production of crude oil and the future planning to meet the growing demand will significantly drive the demand for demulsifiers in the global market. The demulsifier market in the Middle East & Africa is thriving due to the presence of large oil and gas reserves in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iran, Iraq, and the UAE, among others. The demulsifier market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to reach USD 1,187.81 million by 2026.

Demulsifier Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Russia



Norway



UK



Germany



Italy

APAC

China



India



Malaysia



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Venezuela

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



Iraq



Iran



UAE



Kuwait

Key Vendors

BASF SE

Baker Hughes

Evonik Industries

Clariant

DOW Chemical Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Arkema

Lubrizol Corporation

Solvay Chemicals

Croda International Plc

Ecolab

Momentive

Stepan Company

Oxiteno

Innospec

King Industries

Rimpro India

Dorf Ketal

Roemex

SI Group

