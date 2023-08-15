Demulsifier Market worth $2.8 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Demulsifier Market by Type (Oil Soluble, Water Soluble) Application (Crude Oil, Petroleum Refineries, Lubricant Manufacturing, Oil Based Power Plants, Sludge Oil Treatment) & Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America) Global Forecast to 2028", size was USD 2.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6%, between 2023 and 2028.

A chemical agent used to break apart emulsions into their component phases is known as a demulsifier, often referred to as an emulsion breaker or emulsion destabilizer. Emulsions are a combination of two incompatible liquids, such as oil and water, that have been stabilized with the help of surfactants or other substances. Both water-in-oil emulsions and oil-in-water emulsions, in which water droplets are spread in an oil phase, are common examples of emulsions.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Demulsifier Market"

120 – Tables

80 – Figures

250 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=69682501

Oil-soluble is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, of the global demulsifier during the forecast period.

The demand for oil-soluble demulsifier is closely tied to the global oil and gas industry's needs for efficient crude oil processing. Many crude oil reservoirs naturally contain water, and during extraction, emulsions can form between the oil and water phases. Oil-soluble demulsifier are used to break these emulsions, facilitating the separation of water from the crude oil and enhancing production efficiency.

Crude oil is estimated to be the largest application of the demulsifier, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The need for effective water and impurity separation from crude oil during production and processing is what drives the demand for demulsifier in the crude oil industry. Emulsions formed in crude oil reservoirs and during extraction can be challenging to handle, and effective demulsification is crucial for optimizing production and ensuring high-quality oil output. As global energy demands continue to rise, there is a growing need to extract more crude oil from reservoirs. Increased production leads to higher volumes of crude oil-water emulsions that require effective demulsification for efficient processing. All these factors drive the demand for demulsifier in crude oil application.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=69682501

Middle East is estimated to be the largest market for the demulsifier market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The Middle East region is a significant hub for oil and gas production, which leads to a higher demand for demulsifier in this region. The Middle East is home to some of the world's largest oil reserves. Countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates are major oil producers. As, there are so many reservoirs, a lot of crude oil is being taken from them and processed, which increases the need for demulsifier to handle the emulsions that are present in the extracted oil.

The key players profiled in the report include Baker Hughes (US), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Ecolab Inc. (US), Hallinburton Company (US), Schlumberger Limited (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), BASF SE (Gemany), Dow Inc. (US), Arkema S.A. (France), and Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (US).

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market - Global Forecast to 2020

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/demulsifier-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/demulsifier.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets