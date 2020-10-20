Demyst launches a free data recommendation engine in a shift to use cases delivery

Demyst is delivering a zero friction automated data discovery tool that matches relevant data to strategic use cases Tweet this

As the Demyst product team set out to construct this tool they focused on unlocking the unrealized potential of external data to deliver use cases to production. In particular, Demyst has eliminated the friction and complexity with getting started by making data curation and recommendation widely available without upfront costs, technical effort and advisory services. Demyst's platform leverages the entire growing ecosystem, automated machine learning, and Demyst's proprietary data and meta-data algorithm to learn what matters. This allows Demyst and its Clients to focus on solving use cases, rather than just research alone.

To demonstrate the power of the new auto discovery tool, the product team at Demyst has shared two very important use cases:

Business Bankruptcy

Focuses on the solvency of over 40MM small and medium businesses within the US and Canada due to the acknowledgment that this is a critical measure of financial health, and it's the main way a company can demonstrate an ability to manage its operations into the foreseeable future. Technologists have known for some time that external data provides key insights into the operating geography, financial performance, and operational profiles that are critical for lending and underwriting decisions. Auto discovery can instantly rank order the key attributes from leading providers such as Equifax, D&B, Infogroup, Cortera, Accutrend, Owler, and several more.

Consumer Financial Health

Consumer data assets to demonstrate insights on consumers within the US and Canada. External data is a key ingredient for making instant decisions about wealth, income, and cross-sell efforts. As the global pandemic continues to take its toll on consumers' wallets and economic uncertainty reaches historic levels, external data is a critical input for any organization that is making lending or underwriting decisions regarding consumers. Auto discovery for this use case helps users consider key attributes and insights from leading providers such as Acxiom, Infogroup, Epsilon, Accutrend, L2, People Data Labs, FullContact, and several more.

Automated data recommendation is groundbreaking because it allows business users to quickly determine exactly which data products and which combination of attributes lead to actionable insights. The resulting output can give nearly instant guidance on where to find value and how to start along the journey. And it can then guide how to match to clients' own data and configure advanced bespoke use cases to solve enterprise challenges.

