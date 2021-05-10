DemystData Announces Collaboration with AWS Data Exchange to support external data use case deployment

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DemystData ("Demyst"), a leading platform for Data Operationalization, today announced their integration and collaboration with AWS Data Exchange, a service that makes it easy for millions of Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers to securely find, subscribe to, and use external data in the cloud. By combining the extensive AWS Data Exchange catalog of thousands of external data products from hundreds of data providers into the operational capabilities of Demyst and its platform, customers now have access to new data sources through a single integration and can more easily leverage external data to achieve data-driven business outcomes. Demyst is now assisting AWS Data Exchange customers through their data licensing lifecycle to solve for use cases in lending, banking, insurance and more. Demyst's Production Data Specialists ensure these mobilized data sources are fit-for-purpose, secure, compliant, and reliable in driving business outcomes.

"We're excited about our collaboration with Demyst to make it easier for customers to discover and leverage thousands of data sources directly, and efficiently, in the Demyst Platform," said Arif Razvi, Worldwide Leader, Channels & Programs, AWS Data Exchange, AWS. "To compete in the future, companies must be able to harness data quickly and securely, while also reducing complexity across the data procurement lifecycle."

Many customers already harness AWS for managing internal data and analytical workloads. Now through this integration, which includes pre-built DemystData data pipelines for defined business challenges, data subscribers can more easily discover, onboard, test, and combine data from third-party data providers to turn them into actionable insights and solutions.

"Due to the onerous process of discovering, contracting, evaluating, and deploying external data, most projects don't make it to production – where their value is truly realized." said Mark Hookey, CEO of Demyst. "Through our collaboration with AWS Data Exchange, we take the friction out of discovering what matters and deploying external data use-cases, so that enterprises can 'get out of the lab.'"

As part of this strategic collaboration, Demyst is for the first time offering free data discovery support to a select group of existing AWS customers, including large scale data access, testing, and integration support. To get started, customers can reach out to [email protected] or their existing AWS representative and share details of their use case to find out what data is available for the key business outcomes that they are looking to achieve.

Founded in 2010, Demyst is a trusted data-to-production solution for data forward enterprises. Demyst's Platform and team are well-versed in the nuances of external data integrations and help clients get out of the lab and into production. Demyst's mission is to unlock access to external data for good.

