Demystifying Acupuncture: Modern Answers About Ancient Medicine Offers an Insightful Guide to Understanding the Healing Powers of Acupuncture

CHICAGO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While many individuals are familiar with acupuncture and may have experienced it firsthand, few possess a deep comprehension of its underlying mechanisms or how it diverges from conventional medical practices in its approach. Acupuncturist, medical practitioner and founder of Chicago Healing Center, Dr. Sina Smith, is proud to announce the release of her new book, "Demystifying Acupuncture: Modern Answers About Ancient Medicine." This insightful guide offers readers a simplistic yet comprehensive understanding of acupuncture and its evidence-based principles that make it a transformative journey to wellness.

Book Cover

Drawing from her extensive experience in medicine as both a medical doctor and licensed acupuncturist specializing in functional, integrative, and culinary medicine, Dr. Smith sheds light on the principles, techniques, and benefits of acupuncture. Through a blend of scientific research, personal anecdotes, and practical advice, she demystifies this ancient healing art and explores its relevance in today's world.

"I wrote 'Demystifying Acupuncture' for the curious skeptic: someone who has heard about acupuncture but is not sure how it works or if it will work for them. I was referred to acupuncture when, during my general surgery training, I developed pain and paralysis in my arm. I wrote this book in answer to the questions I had at that time and for all the people who have asked me questions about acupuncture in the elevator, on an airplane, or in a coffee shop over the years."

"Demystifying Acupuncture" delves into various aspects of acupuncture, including its history, philosophy, and application in treating a wide range of health conditions. Dr. Smith provides clarity on common misconceptions surrounding acupuncture and addresses frequently asked questions, empowering readers to make informed decisions about their health and wellness.

Key topics covered in the book include:

The fundamentals of acupuncture theory and practice

The science behind acupuncture and its physiological effects on the body

How acupuncture can complement conventional medical treatments

Practical tips for finding a qualified acupuncturist and preparing for acupuncture sessions

Case studies illustrating successful outcomes with acupuncture therapy

With two decades studying, educating, and practicing conventional Western medicine and traditional East Asian medicine, Dr. Smith invites readers on a journey of discovery, encouraging them to explore the profound benefits of acupuncture for both physical and emotional well-being. Whether you are new to acupuncture or seeking to deepen your understanding of this ancient healing modality, "Demystifying Acupuncture" serves as an invaluable resource for anyone interested in holistic healthcare.

"Demystifying Acupuncture: Modern Answers About Ancient Medicine" is available at Amazon and anywhere you buy books. For additional information on Dr. Sina Smith, please visit www.sinasmithmd.com.

GWN Publishing

Release Date: February 19, 2024

Price: $18.99

ISBN: 978-1959608776

198 pages

Contact:

Daphne Ortiz

Statement PR

[email protected]

312.488.3472

SOURCE Dr. Sina Smith