DEN Launches in Austin, Texas, to Bring Streamlined Homebuilding to a Market in Need

DEN will offer a stress-free, tech-enabled homebuilding experience featuring premium modern design, transparent pricing, vetted build partners, and unmatched real-time visibility

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DEN, a design-driven modern homebuilding platform, announced the launch of its premium homebuilding platform, BuiltBy DEN, in the Austin, Texas market. The launch will make BuiltBy DEN available to people in and outside of Austin, a region that is experiencing a unique need for housing innovation due to higher costs, limited housing stock, and accelerated population growth. BuiltBy DEN offers a solution to that problem, with beautifully designed and accessibly priced modern homes whose entire build process – including the design, land selection, permitting process, project management, and construction – is managed by DEN.

DEN's mission is to make high-end home building as convenient as buying a car online. DEN was founded to meet the huge need for innovation in the home building sector, especially in the post-Covid era where communities across the country are experiencing a higher cost of living, limited housing, and a need for more space to accommodate work-from-home and hybrid work. Customers choose DEN for its unrivaled combination of renowned designs, overall ease, and certainty of pricing, timing, and process. DEN offers customers a tech-supported concierge that provides an unmatched level of transparency into the progress of their home. DEN provides end-to-end project management, and the entire process can take far less than a year, as opposed to 1-2 years, which is the average timeframe to build a home in the region.

"So many people want to build their own home, but they get stuck. 'How do I buy land?' 'Where do I get financing'" 'How do I find a contractor?' We created BuiltBy DEN to do all that for you," said Mike Romanowicz, Founder and CEO. "Austin is a very special town, and it was the first place we thought of when we started our expansion of BuiltBy DEN. As a result of accelerated growth following the pandemic, Austin is faced with some new challenges when it comes to housing. BuiltBy DEN is the perfect answer to the realities that Austin residents are faced with, and we're excited to get started."

DEN's BuiltBy You digital plans are available nationwide, and the Austin launch marks continued growth for BuiltBy DEN, which is already available in the Hudson Valley, NY. As of today, BuiltBy DEN is accepting new customers in the Austin area and plans to break ground on its first build as early as next month. DEN will work alongside two Austin-based construction partners - Skelly Build and Carr Residential - to bring their premium designs to life.

DEN was founded in July 2020 as a design-driven modern homebuilding platform dedicated to inspiring people everywhere to take the leap and build a premium, modern home nestled in nature. Today, we serve a diverse global community of dreamers, DIYers, and doers who are as enthusiastic as we are about bringing the outdoors in. DEN is committed to an intentional balance of premium design, ease of process, high-quality materials, and a connection to the natural world. DEN's DIY model is available to customers across the United States, and its flagship product, BuiltBy DEN, is now available to customers in Austin, Texas and the Hudson Valley, New York. For more information, visit: https://denoutdoors.com/

