dena Energy Efficiency Award 2018: Invitation for Applications

The Deutsche Energie-Agentur (dena) - the German Energy Agency - is seeking outstanding projects that measurably reduce companies' energy consumption and cut emissions that have an impact on the climate. The best of these will win the 2018 Energy Efficiency Award. The awards, which are open to applicants internationally, attract prize money totalling 30,000 euros. They are offered under the patronage of the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Peter Altmaier, and are supported by Danfoss and KfW.

Companies that are interested have until 30 June 2018 to submit an application in one of the competition's categories via the website, http://www.EnergyEfficiencyAward.de . Companies of any size and from any industry in Germany or abroad can enter.

The competition's four categories

The competition's main focus is on innovative approaches to increasing energy efficiency in trade and industry - including public sector companies - in four categories:

Energy transition 2.0 - for projects that have additional positive effects on the energy system, besides increasing energy efficiency

Energy efficiency: from clever to digital - for projects ranging from traditional energy efficiency measures to digital solutions

Energy services and energy management - for projects implemented through energy management or through a service provider - both the company and the service provider can apply

Audience award: plans for increasing energy efficiency - concepts that illustrate conclusively how energy efficiency can be increased, and whose approach demonstrates marketability. In this category - unlike the others - awards are presented for concepts, as opposed to projects that have already been implemented.

All of the energy efficiency projects submitted will be assessed according to standardised criteria by an expert jury. At the beginning of October 2018, dena will publish a shortlist of the projects nominated.

Awards ceremony at the 2018 dena Congress

The winners in all four categories will receive their awards during the dena Congress on 26 November 2018 in Berlin. The international competition is funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi).

For details on how to enter free, visit http://www.EnergyEfficiencyAward.de

