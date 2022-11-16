Denago and Bike.com Celebrate Black Friday With Special Offer on City Model 1 Top-Tube eBike

Consumers can save $300 on Good Housekeeping's "best high-speed electric bike"

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denago is celebrating Black Friday with a special offer on their award-winning City Model 1 Top-Tube eBike. Regularly $1,499, it's temporarily available for $1,199 (20% off) from now until December 2.

This limited time promotion is available through Denago's network of 50+ independent local bike shops across the United States, as well as their online retail partner, Bike.com . Consumers can find a nearby Denago dealer at: https://denago.com/pages/find-a-dealer or use code 'BLACKFRIDAY' at Bike.com to claim this offer.

The City Model 1 has gathered accolades from reviewers like Electric Bike Report, which reports "Out on the road, it's a delight… punchy motor, terrific range, and really solid brakes", as well as Good Housekeeping, who included it on their list of "15 best electric bikes of 2022" and called it the "best high-speed electric bike."

Denago's rapidly-growing network of brick and mortar dealers sell assembled, ready-to-ride eBikes and offer post-sale support to keep riders on the road or trail. "We're excited to deliver this special offer to get new riders on eBikes," says Denago Director of Sales, Jeff Weiss. "The holiday season is a great time to visit your local bike shop for a gift. Gas prices are still historically high and an eBike can help households save on fuel."

The City Model 1 Top-Tube eBike comes in four colors and includes both pedal assist (choose how much help you want using the digital controls) to cruise at up to 28 MPH, as well as a thumb throttle, which can propel you at up to 20 MPH without pedaling. A large LCD display shows your speed, distance, time, battery life and other information, plus a kickstand for easy parking. Finally, Kenda puncture-resistant tires, powerful hydraulic disc brakes and Shimano's 7 speed drivetrain ensure a comfortable and safe ride.

To take advantage of this Black Friday deal, and to learn about the range of services and products offered, visit Bike.com, or visit one of Denago's network of 50+ independent local bike shops across the United States.

About Denago

The team at Denago were inspired to create Denago eBikes, which allow everyone to ride. Denago offers eBikes for fitness, commuting and recreation at Denago.com and through a network of brick and mortar partner dealers across the United States.

About Bike.com

Bike.com is an all-inclusive e-commerce platform designed for bicyclists of all experience levels. Launched in Dallas in 2022, Bike.com is a community where anyone interested in riding can come to learn, explore and purchase a bike, while also enjoying a best-in-class customer experience. They currently offer their own line of Denago eBikes, and plan to expand later this year to help every person get where they need to go.

