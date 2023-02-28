Denago Launches Three New eBikes

Available today with immediate shipping at Denago.com and Denago dealers nationwide

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With their team of bicycle industry veterans and the upcoming release of three new models of their quality electric bikes, start-up Denago electric bike company is a company to keep your eye on. The new models include the Folding Bike 1, a Cruiser in both step thru and top tube frames, and an update to their City 1 model, the City 2. These new models are available at Denago.com and Denago dealers throughout the US.

Woman riding a Denago Cruiser eBike at the beach.

Joe Werwie, the Head of Product said, "With these new models, we continue to expand our product offerings into additional bike categories. We are continuing to draw upon our past experience in the industry while incorporating feedback from our dealers and consumers into the new models to ensure the bikes have the features and value desired."

The City 2 is an update to Denago's City 1 model. This class III eBike provides up to 28 mph with pedal assist or up to 20 mph with throttle only. This bike has all the same great features of Denago's City 1 but adds the comfort of wider puncture-resistant tires to handle bumps in the road as well as an integrated battery for a clean and modern design. Additionally, the City 2 comes in a top tube and step-thru design with two size options to give you a comfortable fit. The City 2 retails for $1,399.

The next model is the Denago Folding 1; one of the lightest folding bikes for the price on the market. Easy to store and transport thanks to its folding frame, pedals, and handlebar, the Denago folding eBike is a powerful, compact model ideal for van life, RV travel, or anywhere with limited storage space. Features of this model include both pedal assist and throttle modes with a sleek, hidden internal battery. The combo of the ultra-low stand over height frame with a telescoping seat post and handlebars accommodate riders from 5'1" to 6'3".

Similar to the City 2, Denago's Folding 1 is a class III eBike that tops out at 25 mph in pedal assist and can reach up to 20 mph in throttle only. This model comes complete with built-in front and rear light, fenders and rear rack and retails for $1,499. An accessory front rack is also available.

The third model being introduced is the Denago Cruiser, perfect for cruising the boardwalks, streets or bike paths. This class II eBike allows for 20 mph in pedal assist mode or 20 mph when using the throttle only. The cruiser is available in a variety of colors including raven black in the top tube model and turquoise, pink or satin gold in the step thru version. The Denago cruisers come complete with wide padded saddle, high-rise handlebars, 27.5" smooth rolling tires, fenders, and retails for $1,099. Front and rear rack accessories are also available.

If you don't know which model is the best fit for you, be sure to reach out to Denago's exceptional customer success team. "We are here to help you get on the right Denago eBike," Steve Richey, Head of Customer Success states. "Our team is readily available and will answer any questions you might have regarding these new models as well as help you find the nearest independent bike dealer to purchase your Denago eBike."

Customers can easily reach Denago's best-in-class customer success team by calling 1-800-755-BIKE(2453) or find the nearest independent bike dealer by visiting the Denago dealer locator at www.denago.com.

Denago Electric Bikes was founded in 2022 in Dallas, Texas by a group of bicycle industry veterans who wanted to focus on bringing a quality line of eBikes to the market. The team recognized the need for an accessible, well-designed and quality electric bike.

SOURCE Denago