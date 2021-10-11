Denali Achieves CRN Triple Crown Status

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, today named Denali Advanced Integration a 2021 Triple Crown Award winner. This award celebrates standout solution providers for the impressive accomplishment of being featured on three of CRN's prestigious lists.

For eight consecutive years, the Triple Crown Award has accredited unparalleled performance from top solution providers in North America based on revenue, growth, and technical expertise within the IT channel.

CRN Triple Crown Award winners are honored for earning a place on three elite lists in the same year, including: the Solution Provider 500 list, a ranking of the largest IT solution providers by revenue in North America, the Fast Growth 150 list, a ranking of the fastest-growing organizations in the channel, and the Tech Elite 250 list, for having received the highest-level certifications from leading vendors in the industry.

Denali's tremendous growth is a result of its commitment to investing in the people, technology, and scale that produce the most customer value. The customer-first culture of Denali is foundational to its success, allowing Denali to venture far beyond the offerings of a typical service provider. Denali's expert teams provide thought leadership, systems architecture, and design that produce innovative solutions to the most complex IT needs of global enterprises.

Denali has simultaneously grown revenues and leveraged its expertise in technology to make meaningful change, easing the strain of pandemic related challenges on front-line workers. Denali's worldwide technology and logistics infrastructure helps customers supply in-home health kits to employees, deliver essential goods to consumers while they stay safe at home, and support COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts globally.

"These awards are the result of the entire Denali family pulling together to master excellence," said Majdi Daher, founder and CEO of Denali. "The Triple Crown puts a spotlight on our dedication to our customers while making a positive impact on communities around the globe."

CRN said making each list is truly an achievement but being named on all three lists in a single year highlights exceptional service and commands special recognition from the entire channel community.

"What an achievement to attain the Triple Crown Award — we are thrilled to congratulate these top solution providers who are leading the pack by revenue in North America, and who have experienced more substantial growth this year than many other channel organizations while maintaining and building upon the technical skills that result in the highest level of service in the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "This award is the trifecta of honor, highlighting truly extraordinary solution providers who continue to go above and beyond in their contributions to the channel and to the future of the industry with their dedication and expertise."

This year's Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.

About Denali Advanced Integration

Denali Advanced Integration delivers enterprise IT solutions and services, powered by strategic experts and best of breed technologies to help guide our clients through the most complex IT challenges. Denali was founded by the Daher family in 1992 in Redmond, Washington and has since grown to be a global leader in providing essential enterprise technology with offices, distribution centers and headquarters throughout North America, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia. Denali provides people, process and technology that helps customers attain and sustain outstanding business outcomes. The company has received several awards from its partners for innovation and outstanding Customer First service. www.denaliai.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

