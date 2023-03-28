Denali Advanced Integration Appoints Hari Haran, Executive Vice President of Digital Services and Head of International Operations

Digital Transformation Veteran and Sales, Services and Operations Executive for Service Providers and Other Companies will Lead Denali's Digital Services and International Operations

REDMOND, Wash., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denali Advanced Integration, a leading global technology integrator, announced today that it has appointed Hari Haran as Executive Vice President (EVP) of Digital Services and Head of International Operations. In his new role, Mr. Haran will lead Denali's Digital Services business providing enterprise customers digital solutions that will drive increased efficiency and productivity, lower operational costs, improved customer experience, and faster decision making. In addition, he will be responsible for Denali's Operations in Europe, India and APAC. Mr. Haran will report to Robert Vrij, CEO of Denali.

Mr. Haran joins Denali as a veteran in digital transformation services, IT products, software and engineering services. Most recently, he was President and Chief Revenue Officer at Xoriant, a leading global engineering services company with strong expertise in digital engineering and emerging technologies, where he was responsible for driving profitable growth of their Digital Services Division. Prior to Xoriant, he was president of Global Sales, Marketing and Business at Sasken, an embedded systems product engineering services company. Throughout his 30-year career, Haran has held several sales, services and operations leadership positions for major Service Providers (SPs) and other companies including Aricent, AT&T, Bell Labs, Longboard, Lucent Technologies, Persistent and Openwave Systems.

"Hari brings keen insights across many different industry verticals while also fostering strong customer relationships," said Robert Vrij, CEO of Denali. "His recent focus on digital transformation and emerging technologies, combined with his long history in sales and services for some of the biggest SPs in the world, will further enable Denali to help its customers meet their evolving business needs and challenges."

Last October, faced with significant growth over the previous two years that pushed the company over the $1B+ threshold, Denali appointed Robert Vrij as the second CEO in its 30-year history. Founded by three brothers – Mohamad (Alex), Majdi and Mitch Daher – the company sought leadership that would retain the core family values that Denali had become recognized for but also help the company advance to the next phase of growth with a focus on excellence and innovation. Since Vrij's appointment, Denali has expanded its executive leadership team to include Phil Castillo, EVP of Worldwide Sales, and Mike Seymour, EVP of Technology and Digital Transformation.

Since 1992, Denali Advanced Integration has been delivering Enterprise IT solutions and services that help guide its clients through the most complex IT challenges. In addition to achieving CRN Triple Crown status the last two years - including in the publication's Solution Provider 500, the Fast Growth 150 and the Tech Elite 250 - Denali was named one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States by Inc. Magazine.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Otzman

Guyer Group for Denali Advanced Integration

[email protected]

SOURCE Denali Advanced Integration