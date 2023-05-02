Denali Announces Partnership with Universal Robots

Company Expands its Automation-as-a-Service Portfolio to Include Collaborative Robotics to Help Improve Worker Productivity and Workplace Efficiency

REDMOND, Wash., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denali Advanced Integration , a leading services and global technology integrator, today announced a partnership with Universal Robots , the leading manufacturer of collaborative robots. Denali will be Universal Robots largest global Certified Solution Partner (CSP). Since its first collaborative robot (cobot) was launched in 2008, Universal Robots has grown to be a global market leader in cobots with offices in more than 20 countries worldwide. Denali will now be able to offer customers, around the globe, robotic solutions and technologies as part of its Automation-as-a-Service (AaaS) portfolio announced earlier this month.

Justin Long, Denali's VP, Global Automation Universal Robots and Denali Advanced Integration form global partnership.

Denali's AaaS is available now to enterprises worldwide that need a partner to provide end-to-end automation services and solutions to support their Information and Operational Technology (IT/OT) environments, accelerate their business outcomes, and achieve maximum return on their technology investments. As a CSP for Universal Robots, Denali will now include collaborative robotics as part of its automation solutions to help customers in manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and retail industries manage environments that require interactive multi-modal automation applications. In addition, customers can layer machine learning (ML) with robotics and utilize data and analytics to drive near real-time decision making.

"This partnership combines industry leading technology with industry leading services. The combination of Denali, an experienced IT/OT partner, with Universal Robots, a leader in collaborative robots, allows us to bring the best automation designs to our customers while driving a strong return on their technology investments," said Justin Long, VP Global Automation at Denali. "This announcement, combined with our recent AWS collaboration and the introduction of our AaaS portfolio including software, hardware, services and support, provides everything companies need to quickly realize the benefits of this emerging technology and make it work for their business."

Kim Povlsen, President of Universal Robots said: "Automation is a natural step for companies aiming to improve productivity and overcome labor shortages. Cobot automation in particular has never been more important and appealing to businesses because of its versatility and wide range of applications, supported at Universal Robots by an impressive ecosystem of partners. This exciting partnership with Denali is going to bring cutting-edge collaborative robotics to some of the world's most important companies and will help large businesses successfully automate at scale."

Denali's AaaS solution is available today to Denali customers worldwide. For more information visit: https://www.denaliai.com/en-us/solutions/automation/

Since 1992, Denali Advanced Integration has been delivering Enterprise IT solutions and services that help guide its clients through the most complex IT challenges. In addition to achieving CRN Triple Crown status the last two years - including in the publication's Solution Provider 500, the Fast Growth 150 and the Tech Elite 250 - Denali was named one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States by Inc. Magazine.

