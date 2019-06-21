Denali Ingredients Expands into Baked Inclusions with New Facility in Greater Milwaukee

During the design phase, due consideration was given to key operational improvements. Frozen storage capacity is tripling, which will accommodate expanding product offerings. The design also includes a focus on food quality and safety, with modern sanitation equipment and processes, isolated production spaces and a quality control lab outfitted with updated testing equipment. Environmental impact improvements include the use of LED lights, high-efficiency boilers, water heaters and air handling systems as well as a robust recycling program.

"Adding a new capability—baked inclusions—expands our portfolio of products for our customers," said Neal Glaeser, president of Denali Ingredients. "This is part of fulfilling our long-term vision, which is to become the go-to ingredients supplier. This expansion of our portfolio, along with our emphasis on hands-on customer collaboration, provides our R&D team a broader platform to effectively address trends in today's complex food environment."

Denali Ingredients opened an R&D Innovation Center three years ago to provide increased space for research and development and a small-scale pilot plant for product testing.

"Our growth has been fueled by investments in people and facilities," said Glaeser.

Since Denali Ingredients purchased the business in 2006, the revenue has tripled, allowing the company to triple its workforce as well. For more information about all of Denali's capabilities, visit www.denaliingredients.com.

Denali Ingredients is a leading supplier of innovative food ingredients. Products include variegating sauces, such as caramels, fudges, fruits, flavors and flavor bases (including eggnog bases), inclusions, such as baked pieces, extruded doughs, flakes and barks, as well as stabilizer, texture and sweetener systems. Denali offers ingredient solutions for frozen desserts, dairy, as well as fresh and shelf-stable food applications. Denali Ingredients is the sister company to Michigan-based Denali Flavors, Inc., a leading innovator and marketer of licensed ice cream flavors, including its signature flavor, Moose Tracks®. For more information, please visit www.denaliingredients.com or www.moosetracks.com .

