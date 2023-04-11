Denali Introduces Automation-as-a-Service

Denali's Automation Services and Solutions Allow Companies to Efficiently and Effectively Plan, Deploy, Manage and Integrate Automation Into their Businesses and Achieve Maximum ROI

REDMOND, Wash., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denali Advanced Integration , a leading global technology integrator, today announced the availability of its services-led automation solutions. Denali's Automation-as-a-Service (AaaS) portfolio is now available to enterprises worldwide that need a partner to provide end-to-end automation services and solutions to support their Information and Operational Technology (IT/OT) environments, accelerate their businesses, and achieve maximum return on their technology investments.

Denali's AaaS provides design, engineering and integration expertise in a service-led, software-supported, and hardware-enabled model that manages the convergence of IT and OT requirements within customers' environments across manufacturing, transportation, logistics, retail, and healthcare industries. Denali's end-to-end automation solutions are fully supported and delivered on a global scale, giving multi-site and multi-national enterprise customers a trusted partner and adviser who can provide what customers need to seamlessly design, digitally transform, deploy, integrate and manage tailored, secure and compliant automation solutions while enabling them to experience optimal uptime and accelerated time to value. Denali's AaaS includes feasibility evaluation, design and certified engineering, enterprise application and interface development and testing, environment monitoring and solution maintenance, updates, and technical support. The solutions help customers integrate new and existing technology into their working environments to maximize investments and drive improvement in total cost of ownership.

Denali, as a global Operational Technology Systems Integrator, recently announced an expansion of its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Denali, leveraging computer vision, is providing AWS machine learning services delivered on the Edge as part of Denali's AaaS solutions. Denali's platform is designed to extend the availability of AWS's machine learning (ML) services in a productized solution that removes latency, affording customers the power of ML in a fully integrated solution with interconnectivity of devices and the ability to enable I/O for immediate business intelligence. Denali's AaaS solution will include an automated inspection application that focuses on defect detection, damage detection and assisted line clearance applications that can be executed in a flexible commercial model, resulting in a more efficient, productive and work-safe environment. The companies will demonstrate the new solution to customers in the AWS Booth (Hannover Messe, Hall 15, Booth D74) at Hannover Messe in Germany , April 17-21, 2023.

"For more than 30 years, we've been helping customers in almost every industry utilize technology to accelerate their business outcomes. Automation as a Service is the next stop on our journey," said Jen Pointer, EVP of Global Strategy at Denali. "For months, we've been talking to customers and working with our world-class team of experts and partners, like AWS, to develop and deliver a full-service automation solution that makes it easier for companies to deploy automation in the most efficient and cost-effective way."

"Automation, machine learning and machine vision are technologies that have the power, if utilized correctly, to completely transform a business. Our AaaS solution is designed to allow companies to fully realize the benefits of these technologies—increasing productivity, streamlining processes, freeing up workers from repetitive tasks and utilizing data to automate quality inspection, to name a few— while minimizing disruption of their operations and business," said Justin Long, VP Global Automation at Denali.

Denali's AaaS solution is available today to Denali customers worldwide. For more information visit: https://www.denaliai.com/en-us/solutions/automation/

Since 1992, Denali Advanced Integration has been delivering Enterprise IT solutions and services that help guide its clients through the most complex IT challenges. In addition to achieving CRN Triple Crown status the last two years - including in the publication's Solution Provider 500, the Fast Growth 150 and the Tech Elite 250 - Denali was named one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States by Inc. Magazine.

