Denali Recognized on Multiple Industry Lists for its Business Leadership and Growth

Company Included on CRN's Managed Service Provider 500 List, the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific List and Named One of Washington's Largest Family-Owned Businesses

REDMOND, Wash., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denali Advanced Integration , a leading global technology integrator, today announced that it has been recognized by multiple industry sources for its business leadership and growth. Denali was included on CRN's Managed Service Provider 500 list, the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list and also named one of Washington's largest family-owned businesses.

CRN included Denali on its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2023. The annual MSP 500 list recognizes the leading solution providers in North America whose innovative approaches to providing managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel with ground-breaking solutions, while helping end users improve operational efficiencies and maximize their return on investment.

Inc. magazine ranked Denali #80 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Pacific private companies, based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.

Denali was ranked #5 by the Puget Sound Business Journal for their 2023 list of the 50 Largest Family-Owned Businesses in Washington. The Business Journal surveyed family-owned companies throughout Washington for the list. To qualify, a business must be privately owned, at least 51% family-owned and headquartered in Washington.

"It's an honor for Denali to be recognized and included on these distinguished, industry lists. It confirms that our laser-focus on customers, combined with our world-class workforce and industry-leading technology approach and solutions, are the right formula for success," said Robert Vrij, CEO of Denali Advanced Integration.

Since 1992, Denali Advanced Integration has been delivering Enterprise IT solutions and services that help guide its clients through the most complex IT challenges. In addition to achieving CRN Triple Crown status the last two years - including in the publication's Solution Provider 500, the Fast Growth 150 and the Tech Elite 250 - Denali was named one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States by Inc. Magazine.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Otzman

Guyer Group for Denali

[email protected]

SOURCE Denali Advanced Integration