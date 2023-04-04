Denali Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Allow Companies to Quickly Deploy, Manage, and Accelerate ROI with Automation

Denali Collaborates with AWS to Provide End-to-End Automation Capabilities to the Enterprise as a Global Operational Technology Systems Integrator

REDMOND, Wash., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denali Advanced Integration, a leading global technology integrator, today announced it signed a multi-year, global strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help companies more quickly deploy a fully supported automation solution that allows reliable quality inspection in a more efficient and productive environment.

In this SCA, Denali, an AWS Partner, will use computer vision to provide AWS machine learning (ML) services that can be deployed on premises as part of a fully managed, end-to-end automation solution offered by Denali for enterprise customers. AWS and Denali will work together to address the industrial automation needs to help customers accelerate time to value through purpose-built automation solutions that include anomaly inspection.

Digital transformation, the transition to a hybrid computing environment, and emerging technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence (AI), ML, machine vision (MV) and robotics, is driving a necessary convergence of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) industries. This rapidly changing landscape requires a next-generation solutions provider that understands operational and information technology. Denali is uniquely positioned with its 30-year, proven track record of helping Fortune 500 enterprises, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail and healthcare industries, in almost every industry, globally leverage the power of technology to unlock the full potential of their businesses and increase the value of their technology investments.

"In this era of automation, we recognize the importance of equipping our customers with real-time decision-making power to improve the efficiency in existing and new environments," said Robert Vrij, CEO of Denali. "Our collaboration with AWS creates the opportunity for us to provide our mutual customers with an end-to-end solution designed to deliver quality operation while harnessing the power of their data in near real-time."

"Our customers can rely on AWS to collaborate with industry leaders who provide domain expertise, enhanced technology for specific applications like quality management, and support to help accelerate their businesses and keep them on the cutting edge of IT and OT," said Wendy Bauer, General Manager of Automotive and Manufacturing at AWS. "With Denali, our customers now have access to trusted automation that offers an end-to-end solution for quality inspection designed to meet their unique needs and help make implementation a reality."

Since 1992, Denali Advanced Integration has been delivering Enterprise IT solutions and services that help guide its clients through the most complex IT challenges. In addition to achieving CRN Triple Crown status the last two years - including in the publication's Solution Provider 500, the Fast Growth 150 and the Tech Elite 250 - Denali was named one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States by Inc. Magazine.

