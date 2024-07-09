Denali Specialty Group Joins Novatae

DALLAS, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatae Risk Group ("Novatae") announced today that it acquired the assets of Denali Specialty Group, LLC ("Denali") of St. Louis, MO on July 1, 2024. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2019, Denali is a full-service insurance intermediary that is backed by decades of experience accumulated by its leadership. Denali has a primary niche in investment properties and an additional focus on cannabis, excess worker compensation, and student housing. The organization is led by Michael Eichhorn, Kerri Senger, and Paul Krutek.

"As a firm, we are highly focused on the relationship side of the business and by focusing on niche programs and specialty lines business, we can provide our distribution partners the subject matter experts they need to succeed in today's competitive marketplace environment," says Michael Eichhorn, CPCU, President and CEO of Denali. "We look forward to continuing this focus as part of Novatae."

"Michael and the Denali team bring deep expertise in program development. Their exclusive investor property program has allowed them to become one of the fastest-growing property MGAs in the country," says Richard Kerr, Chief Executive Officer of Novatae. "Mike and his team will bring new facilities and additional underwriting talent to the Novatae Group."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla, P.C. provided legal counsel to Novatae, and MarshBerry advised Novatae. McCarthy, Leonard & Kaemmerer, L.C. provided legal counsel to Denali. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About Novatae Risk Group

Novatae Risk Group (Novatae) is a full-service specialty insurance brokerage, managing general agency and program manager providing brokers and their clients with insurance products and services for complex and hard-to-place risks across property, casualty, workers' compensation, cyber, professional, management, construction, environmental, garage, inland marine/ocean marine and more. Novatae is licensed in all 50 states and serves more than 6,000 clients from 27 offices across the United States. For more information, please visit www.novatae.com.

