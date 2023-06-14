Denali Universal Services Receives Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Contractor Safety Excellence Award for the Eighth Year Running

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denali Universal Services (DUS) is delighted to announce that its team of security officers working at Chevron Phillips Chemical Company's (CPChem) sites won CPChem's Contractor Safety Excellence Award for the eighth consecutive year. This award recognizes the exceptional work performed by CPChem's DUS team, who are responsible for the site's daily security operations.

Qualification for this award is contingent upon vigorous performance criteria. During the evaluated year, security teams working in medium- to high-risk environments must log at least 25,000 service hours, prevent any incidence of serious injury or illness, and remain below the CPChem target incidence rate (0.07 incidence occurrence—a rate of incidence that is less than 1 in 1,000).

"Our team's eight-year win streak is testament to their delivery of services, the years they've invested into building up technical skillsets, and the team's sincere effort to earn our client's trust. As DUS meets new clients and grows throughout the country's southeast, I am grateful to know that whatever reputation precedes us is one built by safety, integrity and exceeding client expectations," said Maria Bourne, President and CEO for DUS.

CPChem Safety Excellence Award winners may apply for the CPChem President's Contractor Safety Award. The award winner will be announced at the Contractor Safety Forum on November 1, 2023.

About Denali Universal Services (DUS): DUS provides integrated facility management services and full spectrum security services for public and private sectors. The company operates through two distinct and mutually supporting functional divisions: security and facility services. DUS is a 100% Sodexo-owned business, focusing on quality of life and safety for its employees and consumers.

About Sodexco: Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 53 countries. Sodexo specializes in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The company employs 94,000 people at thousands of sites in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, and indirectly supports more than 100,000 additional jobs through its annual purchases of $20B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Routinely recognized for the organization's commitments to sustainability as well as diversity, equity and inclusion, Sodexo North America's purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

